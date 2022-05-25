Return of the Quack

A few weeks ago, a group of men on a mission from the Daniel Island Rotary Club opened a padlocked, climate-controlled storage unit, and stepped inside. In the cool, dark unit, 30,000 yellow rubber ducks packed in trash bins awaited the verdict. Had they survived another year in deep slumber with RFID chips intact so the 16th annual Charleston Duck Race could go on as planned on June 18?

One of the men waved an RFID wand over the trash cans and confirmed the ducks were traceable and ready to compete.

RFID tags are a type of tracking system using radio frequency to search, identify and communicate with items. They are essentially smart labels and the secret sauce of the Charleston Duck Race – allowing each duck to be registered to a specific person so race organizers can track the ducks and award $5,000 or $10,000 in cash prizes to the owners of the ducks that cross the finish line first.

A good reason for giving

RFID tags are just one part of a race that has won the hearts of local residents, raised needed funds for good causes and fueled the passions of an inventive and committed group of Rotarians who pull off the race each year. Since the beginning, the race has raised more than $2 million for local charities focused on hunger and nutrition, building better communities, health and wellness, scholarships, building better shelter and childhood literacy. And each year, the race involves about 80-100 percent of the Rotary Club’s members to make it work. This year, 89 volunteers are involved, according to race planners – with more help needed from the community at large.

In 2021, the majority of funds went to food support, a critical need during the pandemic. Organizations that benefitted were ECCO, East Cooper Meals on Wheels, Feeding of the Multitudes, Berkeley Seniors, Inc., Feed the Need, Neighbors Together, HALOS, SHIFA Clinic and the Cainhoy Community Center.

The duck story began in 2007

In 2007, a rotarian named Bart Jackson, a real estate agent on Daniel Island, suggested a fundraising concept that has been widely adopted and successful. "He was the godfather of this race," said Bill Stevens, former rotary president and duck race chair, who has been involved in the race since its inception. "We had tried other things but Bart came up with the duck idea and had the will to make it happen."

Jackson sourced 10,000 hand-numbered ducks from China. On race day, in a true spectacle, the ducks were dropped off the Wando River bridge timed to river currents and in between thunderstorms while a group of volunteers corralled the ducks in the river using pool noodles to prevent errant ducks from floating to Portugal.“It was quite the sight with all of us wading in the river with lightning overhead,” said Chad Vail, another past president of the Rotary who has been involved with the race since he joined. “We fine-tuned our procedures over the years and as the race gained momentum, we’ve been able to make significant community investments.”

The Rotary has a formal committee that vets all nonprofit applicants each year to ensure that their mission is aligned with the Rotary’s. The recipients are announced long before the race to encourage support from the community. Visit bit.ly/3NqCWXh to see this year’s recipients who will be invited to a club meeting soon after the race this year to receive their checks.

“It’s a sensational engine to raise needed funds that are invested back into the community,” Vail said. “And event day is about kids and family with family centered activities, just like an old-fashioned community fair. We all come together to celebrate what’s possible when we join in giving.”

Changes over the years

While the Wando River created the perfect spectacular race location, as Daniel Island grew and traffic increased, the duck race became a distraction for motorists crossing the Wando on the day of the race. And the police determined the race needed to find a new home.

Undeterred, the Rotary duck organizers found another location – Smythe Park – and set about reframing the event. Then in 2020, the race was canceled due to COVID-19. In 2021, with COVID still looming, the venue changed again – to local restaurant New Realm Brewing.

“The race event has changed over the years and I commend the Rotary members for rolling with the changes,” said Rob Fowler, chief meteorologist at WCBD News 2, who has been the master of ceremonies a number of times. “One year fire hoses were used to move the ducks along in Smythe [Lake] towards the finish line and a few jumped out and found themselves on land. And then there was COVID in 2020. Despite these changes, the race has transcended place and time because it’s such a cool event. Everyone loves being a part of this race to support local charities.”

This year, the lake at Guggenheim Park, at the epicenter of the town, will be the race location with games and attractions for kids and families. The event will start at 3 p.m. on June 18 with the race as the big finale at 5 p.m.

After that, a Rotary committee, headed by George Jucha, with great care, will scoop up the ducks, dry them off and put them back in storage for another year’s deep slumber. “It’s a labor of love for us to do this every year and gives us great joy. Service above self is what Rotary is all about.”

George Roberts, this year’s duck chair, put it simply. “We do this because we care most about raising funds for local nonprofits and building community good will at the same time.”

Stevens agreed, “While there will be prizes for the donors holding the winning ducks, the real winners are the thousands of people served by the charities and service projects that receive all the profits from this annual event.”

Over the past 15 years, the duck race has donated more than $2 million to community causes and served 100,000 people.

What the future holds

Although duck planners would love to go back to the scene of the original duck race over the Wando River, that probably isn’t in the cards. “We’d go back to that location in a hot second because it was such a spectacle,” said Bill Thielfoldt, who has been involved in the race each year since he joined 12 years ago. “But we understand the perspective of the police and public safety.”

As race planners look to the future and pass the baton, the race may continue to change as new people join Rotary and have new ideas for building good will and giving back. Mary Jo Romeo, current Rotary president has no doubt the race will remain a Daniel Island institution. “Things change in the world, fundraising approaches are refined, Daniel Island will change and grow. But one thing is certain, Rotary will always be a force in the community for good and the duck race will continue to bring us together.”

More than rubber duckies