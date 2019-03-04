Revamped Daniel Island Farmers Market to return this week

After taking a year off to consider input from Daniel Island residents, visit other farmers markets across the Lowcountry, survey vendors and market shoppers, and conduct a lot of brainstorming – the Daniel Island Property Owners Association’s Farmers Market is back with a unique and innovative program. “Two of the key things that we took into consideration were venue locations and hours of the market,” stated a Daniel Island POA press release. “As we drove around the island, we were tasked with coming up with a convenient and popular site for our Farmers Market.”

The revamped event will be offered to the community on Thursdays at two different times – morning and afternoon. The morning market will be held in neighborhood parks and the afternoon market will be at the newly renovated Guggenheim Terrace in the center of town.

“Each location offers a different size, feel, and atmosphere,” continued the release.

The Morning Farmers Market, to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning this week on April 4, will be a smaller opportunity that will be convenient to those who like to shop earlier in the day to some of the island’s most visited POA parks. Locations will rotate (see sidebar for schedule).

“Our parks are easily accessed by bicycle, golf cart or by foot,” noted the release. “…The morning market will be low key and simple which is perfect for those who want to pick up their groceries and go or to shop around while your little ones play in the park.”

On Thursday mornings, the Lowcountry Street Grocery, who provides a variety of produce, specialty items and more on their mobile Farmers Market, will be parked at one of the four most visited parks on the island — Center Park, Smythe Park, Townsend Park and Edgefield Park with a special visit to Codner’s Ferry Park Memorial Day week. For a list of partnering organizations, local farmers and producers featured on the Lowcountry Street Grocery Bus visit https://danielisland.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/LSG-Partner-List.pdf. At the morning market, the POA will provide various park toys such as hula hoops, soccer balls, etc. for kids to play with as their parents shop.

The Thursday “Afternoon Farmers Market” will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., beginning April 11, at Guggenheim Terrace (formerly known as Guggenheim Plaza in the heart of Daniel Island, across the street from Dockery’s on Island Park Drive). This expanded market will feature the Lowcountry Street Grocery as well as additional vendors, music, and a food truck.

Kyle Morton, the Daniel Island Afternoon Farmers Market manager, will be running the event. According to the POA, Kyle has the experience of being both a vendor and market manager. To apply for the afternoon market at Guggenheim Terrace, visit https://lowcountryfarmersmarket.com/daniel-island-1.

“We are very excited about our partnerships with Lowcountry Street Grocery and with Kyle Morton and can’t wait to see our Farmers Market enjoyed by many!” stated the release. “Check out our Daniel Island Farmers Market Facebook page for weekly updates and additional information.”

VISIT THE MARKET

• Morning Farmers Market locations, Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 4: Center Park

April 11: Townsend Park

April 18: Smythe Park

April 25: Edgefield/Crow’s Nest

May 2: Center Park

May 9: Townsend Park

May 16: Smythe Park

May 23: Edgefield/Crow’s Nest

May 30: Codner’s Ferry Park

June 6: Center Park

June 13: Townsend Park

June 20: Smythe Park

June 27: Edgefield/Crow’s Nest

• Afternoon Farmers Market location, Thursdays 3-7 p.m., beginning April 11, at Guggenheim Terrace on Island Park Drive.