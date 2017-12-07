Reward increased in case of missing Huger man

A reward set up by Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry for information on the whereabouts of a missing Huger man has been increased from $1000 to $4500.

Crime Stoppers made the announcement via a press release on July 7, attributing the jump in funds to “the wonderful collective donations of Huger, Cainhoy, and Wando community members and the assistance of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.”

Willie Toomer, 78, was last seen on Sunday, May 14.

“After church, he was given a ride home by one of the parishioners at approximately 12:30 p.m. to the front of his house,” continued the release. “After he missed his daily meetings with family and friends that evening and the following morning, they became concerned and checked his residence. They found his house unlocked and he was nowhere to be found.”

Toomer is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. According to law enforcement officials, he was last seen wearing a black suit, but could possibly have changed into a light-colored shirt and Khaki pants. Toomer has been described as a well-known elderly resident of the Cainhoy community who walked daily along Cainhoy Road from his home to go to Singletary’s Store and to church.

“Although he walks to most places he goes, he does have a problem walking,” stated the Crime Stoppers release. “He doesn’t pick up his feet and ‘shuffles’ when he walks.”

Crime Stoppers encourages all citizens to not confront or attempt to apprehend any fugitives or suspects. If you have any information that may help investigators in Toomer’s case, call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or toll free at 1-888-CRIMESC. A tipster can remain anonymous and will not have to provide his or her name. Tips can also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers website, www.5541111.com or by texting information to 274637 (begin texts with the letters CSL).