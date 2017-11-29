Ring in the season at the Daniel Island Holiday Festival

Tis the season to be jolly on Daniel Island! This weekend, the Annual Daniel Island Holiday Festival comes to town with plenty of merry-making opportunities for the whole family. On Saturday, December 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Volvo Car Stadium/Family Circle Tennis Center will be transformed into a festive, lively holiday showcase of shopping, entertainment and food that is sure to make Santa proud.

Bring the whole family out and enjoy this ‘feel good’ holiday community event! The day will include fabulous holiday shopping, featuring 100 of Charleston’s finest vendors as well as musical entertainment on stage and plenty of kid’s activities on the ground level. Headlining the entertainment portion of the program will be a holiday extravaganza performance led by the 70 piece Charleston Community Band.

This family-friendly, Charleston holiday treasure has been voted as one of the “Top 10” Best Holiday Season events in the Lowcountry, The festival is the perfect way to kick off your holiday season. Once inside the gates, you’ll find an entire holiday shopping village conveniently located along the Volvo Car Stadium concourse. Enjoy festive drinks and food while you shop for just the right gifts for those on your list - including you!

Kid’s Activities Includes:

• Polar Express Train Rides

• Photos with Santa Claus

• Kids’ Ferris Wheel

• Kids’ Challenge Inflatable

• Wacky World Inflatable

• Kids’ Helicopter Ride

• Holiday Glam Station

• Teacups & Trucks Elf Workshop Craft Tent

• Little White Box Holiday Photo Booth

• Face Painting

• Glitter Tattoos

• Balloon Artist

• Holiday Cookie Decorating, Bake Sale & Beverages Fundraiser by the Daniel Island School Band Boosters

• $5.00 admission gives adults and kids entrance into the event and gives the kids unlimited access to all kid’s activities. Kids 3 and under are admitted FREE!