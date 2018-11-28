Ring in the season at the Daniel Island Holiday Festival!

Tis the season to be jolly on Daniel Island! This weekend, the Annual Daniel Island Holiday Festival comes to town with plenty of merry-making opportunities for the whole family. On Saturday, December 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Volvo Car Stadium/Family Circle Tennis Center will be transformed into a festive, lively holiday showcase of shopping, entertainment and tons of holiday kids activities to enjoy!

Bring the whole family out for this “feel good” holiday community event! The day will include fabulous holiday shopping, featuring over 100 of Charleston’s finest vendors as well as musical entertainment on stage and plenty of kids’ activities on the ground level. Headlining the entertainment portion of the program will be a holiday extravaganza performance led by the 70 piece Charleston Community Band. The festival is the perfect way to kick off your holiday season. Once inside the gates, you’ll find an entire holiday shopping village conveniently located along the Volvo Car Stadium concourse. Enjoy festive drinks and food while you shop for just the right gifts for those on your list - including you!

$5 Admission/Kids 3 & Under are admitted FREE!

Parking is available along Seven Farms Drive and Island Park Drive. Should the event need to be rescheduled due to severe weather conditions, the event will take place on Sunday, December 2 from 1 to 6 p.m. (note different time). Visit www.dicommunity.org and the Daniel Island Property Owners Association Facebook page for Holiday Festival event updates.

Kids’ Activities

Includes:

•Candy Cane Stilt Walkers

•Photos with Santa Claus

•Kids’ Ferris Wheel

•Kids’ Challenge Inflatable

•Juggling Elves

•Kids’ Helicopter Ride

•Wacky World Inflatable

•Elf Band

•Holiday Glam Station

•Elf Workshop Craft Station

•Holiday Photo Booth

•Face Painting

•Glitter Tattoos

•Balloon Twisting

•Holiday Cookie Decorating Station by New Song Church

•Holiday Ornament Decorating Station by Providence Baptist Church

Stage Performance Schedule

11:00 Daniel Island School Elementary Chorus

11:30 Hannah O

12:00 Mary Logan Abrahamson & Sophie Weiss

1:00 Daniel Island Peace Love Hip Hop

2:00 Charleston Community Band

3:30 Hannah Burton

*Please note that entertainment is subject to change.