Ring in the season at the Daniel Island Holiday Festival!
Tis the season to be jolly on Daniel Island! This weekend, the Annual Daniel Island Holiday Festival comes to town with plenty of merry-making opportunities for the whole family. On Saturday, December 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Volvo Car Stadium will be transformed into a festive, lively holiday showcase of shopping, entertainment and tons of holiday kids' activities to enjoy!
Bring the whole family out for this “feel good” holiday community event! The day will include fabulous holiday shopping, featuring over 100 of Charleston’s finest vendors as well as musical entertainment on stage and plenty of kids’ activities on the ground level. Headlining the entertainment portion of the program will be a holiday extravaganza performance led by the 70 piece Charleston Community Band. The festival is the perfect way to kick off your holiday season. Once inside the gates, you’ll find an entire holiday shopping village conveniently located along the Volvo Car Stadium concourse. Enjoy festive drinks and food while you shop for just the right gifts for those on your list - including you!
$5 Admission/Kids 3 & under are admitted FREE!
Parking is available along Seven Farms Drive and Island Park Drive. Should the event need to be rescheduled due to severe weather conditions, the event will take place on Sunday, December 8 from 1 to 6 p.m. (note different time). Visit www.dicommunity.org and the Daniel Island Property Owners Association Facebook page for Holiday Festival event updates.
KIDS' ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:
• Candy Cane Stilt Walkers
• Photos with Santa Claus
• Kids’Ferris Wheel
• Kids’Challenge Inflatable
• Juggling Elves
• Kids’Helicopter Ride
• Wacky World Inflatable
• Elf Band
• Holiday Glam Station
• Holiday Craft Station
• Holiday Games(Snowman Toss,Ring the Tree,Photo Props Station)
• Costumed Holiday Characters
• Face Painting
• Glitter Tattoos
• Balloon Twisting
• Little White Box Photo Booth
• Holiday Cookie Decorating Station
• Holiday Ornament Decorating Station
STAGE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
11:00 Holiday Music
11:30 The Charleston Caroling Company
12:00 Charleston Community Band Jazz Ensemble
1:00 Daniel Island Peace Love Hip Hop
2:00 Charleston Community Band
3:00 Hannah Burton
3:30 Holiday Music
*Please note that entertainment is subject to change.
THANK YOU TO OUR EVENT SPONSORS
GOLD SPONSORS
Crews Subaru of Charleston
Dockery’s
HOME Telecom
Johnston Signs
Loan Mantra
Mead Land Services
O.L. Thompson Construction Company
Overture Daniel Island
Palmetto Custom Carts
The Daniel Island News
Volvo Car Open
SILVER SPONSORS
LASIK Vision Institute
Life Essentials Health Center
Michael’s Barkery
River Landing Dentistry
Rya Kaplan, MD East Cooper GI
South State Bank
Thomas & Hutton
Ultimate Gutter Guard by Southern
Wellmore of Daniel Island
BRONZE SPONSORS
Cape Romain Contractors
Carolina Landscape Lighting
Daniel Island Family Medicine Dr. Edward Giove
Daniel Island Ferry
Moonlighting Landscape Lighting Systems