Rise and Dine

Whoever said breakfast was the most important meal of the day clearly never went to brunch.

If you do a quick search of the hashtag “brunch” on Instagram, over 36 million results will come up. Brunch, the ever playful combination of breakfast and lunch, is a sweet and savory concept that allows for sleeping in and getting the weekend gossip. No dress code is required for this meal.

Nearly 120 years ago, long before anyone waited in line to feast on chicken and waffles, the word “brunch” appeared in print for the first time in America. The 1896 New Oxford column read, “The latest ‘fad’ is to issue invitations for a meal called ‘brunch’…a repast at 11 o’clock a.m.” Soon, like a runny egg, brunch flowed beyond the wealthy class and into the public dining scene.

The idea became mainstream by 1985 when British author Guy Beringer petitioned for the in-between meal in his article, “Brunch: A Plea.”

“It puts you in a good temper,” Beringer said. “It makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.”

I can’t disagree with the man.

Ever since, Sunday has become a two-meal day. Whether you go post-church or after a long night out, there’s almost nothing better than catching up with a friend over a table full of food and mimosas. You don’t need an excuse to go out to eat; no fancy technology is required to enjoy an omelet. Food is timeless and we all have one thing in common: we need to eat.

Focusing on the Lowcountry, no brunch in the South would be complete without a nice plate of chicken and waffles. The perfect marriage of sweet and savory traces back to the early 20th century when it was first served in Harlem jazz clubs as a late-night indulgence. Today, it has become a staple in Southern cuisine.

For a classic love at first bite, I recommend Graze in Mount Pleasant. Their crispy yet tender chicken sits on a bed of soft, warm waffles smothered in honey butter. For the adventurous foodie, try Page’s Okra Grill’s savory waffles filled with cheddar cheese, sage sausage, diced jalapeños, and roasted corn– topped with crispy fried chicken and honey butter. If you’re like me, you’ll make a taco out of it and drizzle syrup and hot sauce down the middle. Tip: grab extra napkins.

For more Southern classics, you can’t go wrong with country fixin’s. It’s a tradition in my family to stop at Cracker Barrel each time we drive up north for the holidays, which almost always ends up being breakfast for dinner (not that I’m complaining). From the country-themed gift store to the Sunrise Sampler, even the logo at this place gets me feeling sentimental.

But holidays aren’t the only time to catch up with family – that’s what Sunday brunch is for. Most Sundays you’ll catch me and my dad’s side of the family at First Watch, sipping on their newest seasonal juice and debating whether I get the breakfast tacos again or try something different for once. It helps that it’s within walking distance from my dad’s house, but mostly we go because it’s the one time a week we have no excuse not to see each other.

Perhaps the best part of Sunday brunch is getting to sleep in and go out without a dress code. With a funky restaurant like The Junction, the place is so packed no one will be worried what you look like. This go-to in Park Circle features a rustic-chic kitchen with a creative spin on breakfast classics. My personal favorites? The huevos rancheros and Mexican hash. Coffee is self-serve here, with your cup of choice from a wall full of mugs. The menu also offers various gluten free options, one of which they so-lovingly call “The Boring.”

Downtown Charleston, I didn’t forget about you. Tourist season may be over but we locals know the best spots to hit. Whether you miss church or you’re looking for a memorable brunch experience, Halls Chophouse showcases a local gospel group every Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Poogan’s Porch, originally a home in 1891, transformed into a neighborhood restaurant by 1976 and now welcomes celebrities, politicians and tourists from all over. From the moment you step inside, there is a pervasive sense of history in keeping with its original floor plan. These two local favorites encapsulate what it truly means to experience brunch.

Brunching in Charleston isn’t for the weak, and it wasn’t any easier boiling my favorites down to fit the page. It’s a meal that isn’t so much about the food as it is about the company we keep and the places we end up. Oh, and how many likes we get on our #brunch photo.