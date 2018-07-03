River Landing Village subdivision plan moves through city approval process

Proposed street locations and lot lines for River Landing Village, a mixed-use community planned for the area adjacent to the Daniel Island Real Estate Sales Center near the Wando River, were unanimously approved by the City of Charleston Planning Commission at their regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

According to Miller Harper of East West Partners, the company developing the project, the plans have not changed since Daniel Island Company President Matt Sloan presented a rendering of the project at a Daniel Island Neighborhood Association meeting last June.

Currently, Harper added, they are working on the design details of the project, which will be developed in separate phases.

“Our plan is to phase this community over time,” said Harper. “We expect that the first phase will be the Village Center and will contain a mix of retail, residential, amenities and public spaces. We anticipate that construction on this first phase would begin late this year or early next year. Once we start construction it will likely take 16 to 24 months to complete the various components of each phase.”

East West Partners is a high-quality developer of real estate and has created upscale communities throughout the Holy City, including The Gadsden, Gadsdenboro Park, Tides IV, The Tides, One Vendue and City Gallery at Waterfront Park.

The subdivision plan to create the rights-of-way and parcels will continue through a review process by City of Charleston staff, stated Stephen Julka, senior zoning planner for the City.

“The preliminary subdivision plat and road construction plans will be reviewed and approved by the City’s Technical Review Committee (TRC), then the roads will be built, then the final subdivision plat will be reviewed by the City’s Plat Review Committee and recorded with the Berkeley County Register of Deeds,” said Julka. “I would estimate this process to take at least several months.”

The development of the individual parcels will also go through the TRC process, added Julka. Additionally, building plans for those sites will be reviewed by the City’s Building Inspections Division, which could also take several months.