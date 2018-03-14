Roads and trails update

HIGHWAY 41 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT COMPLETE

The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s SC 41 bridge replacement over the Wando River has been completed. All the construction team members working on the project thanked community members and other travelers for their patience and support.

“It has been an honor to build this publicly funded, fixed- span bridge and remove the old moveable bridge over the past 42 months,” stated Daniel Burton, SCDOT resident construction engineer, special projects – district 6.

The new traffic light is fully functional at the realigned intersection of SC 41 and Clements Ferry Road. The design-build contractor has removed its project trailers, orange barrels, and construction zone signage; leaving only a few minor punch list items to be completed.

The SC 41 Bridge over the Wando River now offers a wide median, a single lane of traffic in each direction, and wide shoulders on each side.

DI WATERFRONT TRAIL DAMAGED IN STORM RE-OPENS

The Daniel Island Property Owners Association reports that the waterfront trail damaged during Hurricane Irma last fall on Daniel Island has re-opened to the community. The trail was shut down after suffering “extensive storm damage,” noted the POA. After months of repair work, the City of Charleston has completed renovations to the trail bridges along the Wando River behind the Family Circle Tennis Center. According to a POA announcement, “while the trail is open for use, there will still be the need for intermittent closures as the City still has some shoreline repair to finish between April and June.”