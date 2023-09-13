Roads closures for the Sept. 16 Heroes Run

On Sat., Sept. 16 Seven Farms Drive between the intersections of River Landing Dr. and Pier View St. will be closed from 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. Other streets along the race route will be closed at approximately 7:55 a.m. and reopen as soon as the last participant clears that section of the course, not to last longer than 10 a.m. These streets include Seven Farms Dr. between the intersections of River Landing and Daniel Island drives, portions of Daniel Island Dr. (from main intersection to Wando Landing Dr) , Pierce St. (from Wando Landing to Barfield), and Barfield (from Pierce to Daniel Island Dr.). If residents on the north side of Daniel Island Dr. know they need to leave home during the time that Daniel Island Dr. is closed, they are advised to park a car on the south side of Daniel Island Dr. and take side streets to Fairchild Street.