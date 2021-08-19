Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston requires masks inside schools and the pastoral center

The Catholic Diocese of Charleston issued a mandatory mask requirement today for inside schools and the pastoral center. This includes Bishop England High School on Daniel Island.

Maria Aselage, spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, explained, “After watching the number of positive COVID cases grow daily in South Carolina, a temporary mask mandate has been put into effect for all students, faculty and staff at our diocesan schools and all employees at our Charleston-based pastoral center when they are not sitting at their desk. We made this decision with input from medical professionals and guidance from the CDC and DHEC. We believe wearing masks indoors is an important initiative to protect our community, especially children, from this highly contagious virus.”

Aselage also said, “We will continue to monitor this situation and will revisit this directive as needed.”