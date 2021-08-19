Home / News / Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston requires masks inside schools and the pastoral center
Catholic Diocese of Charleston issued a mandatory mask requirement today for inside schools and the pastoral center. This includes Bishop England High School on Daniel Island. Photo by Zach Giroux

Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston requires masks inside schools and the pastoral center

Thu, 08/19/2021 - 4:05pm admin
Bishop England High School included in mask mandate
By: 
staff report

The Catholic Diocese of Charleston issued a mandatory mask requirement today for inside schools and the pastoral center. This includes Bishop England High School on Daniel Island.

Maria Aselage, spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, explained, “After watching the number of positive COVID cases grow daily in South Carolina, a temporary mask mandate has been put into effect for all students, faculty and staff at our diocesan schools and all employees at our Charleston-based pastoral center when they are not sitting at their desk. We made this decision with input from medical professionals and guidance from the CDC and DHEC. We believe wearing masks indoors is an important initiative to protect our community, especially children, from this highly contagious virus.”

Aselage also said, “We will continue to monitor this situation and will revisit this directive as needed.”

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here