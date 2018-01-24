Rosie Stieby is Daniel Island's inaugural Grand Marshal

Out of five nominees, Daniel Island Real Estate Agent Rosie Stieby was recently elected to be the island’s first Grand Marshal. Readers of The Daniel Island News were invited to cast votes for the new post via an online ballot in December and January. A total of 635 people voted in the close race, with Stieby receiving 27.4 percent of all ballots cast. Coming in at second place was Bill Stevens, who captured 26.9 percent of the votes.

“[I’m] surprised, honored and very excited to represent Daniel Island as the first Grand Marshal,” said Stieby. “All of the nominees were well deserving and I was honored to be named among them. It takes dedication and commitment from many folks to make this island so special and I thank all of them for their past and future contributions. I look forward to a fun year ahead.”

Stieby’s responsibilities, aside from being an ambassador for the island, will include serving as the Grand Marshal for the community’s Independence Day festivities, Park Day, Concert in the Park, ribbon cuttings, the Holiday Festival and other island events. She will serve for one year ending on Dec. 31, 2018. As an added perk, the POA and The Daniel Island News will donate a combined $1500 to the charity of the Grand Marshal’s choice, which has yet to be decided.

As the island’s first Grand Marshal, Stieby explained that she hopes to focus on enhancing the existing community.

“My main goal will be to celebrate Daniel Island and the wonderful people who live here,” she said. “I look forward to seeing old and new friends around the island and I really look forward to meeting more Daniel Island residents along this journey…We are blessed to live in such a beautiful place, such a well planned community with fun events that bring so many of us together to celebrate life.”

Because of Stieby’s involvement in the community over the years, Daniel Island News Publisher Sue Detar believes she is a great fit to be a representative for the island.

“All the candidates were supportive of each other and they all would have been great Grand Marshals,” said Detar. “Rosie has lived on Daniel Island for a very long time and is well known in the community for her leadership of the Daniel Island swim team, as a former officer of DINA and as a local realtor.”

Vice President of Community Services for the Daniel Island Property Owners Association (POA) Jane Baker agreed that Stieby is an excellent choice for the new position.

“I can’t imagine a better ambassador than Rosie for Daniel Island and the lifestyle and community she represents,” said Baker. “It will be fun working with her to incorporate the role in some of our community events like Concert in the Park, the Third of July parade, and the Holiday Festival!”

In addition to Stieby and Stevens, the other nominees for Grand Marshal were Bob Johnston, Rona Bobey and Bernie Bell.