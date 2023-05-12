Rotary ‘elves’ spread holiday joy with community service

In the true spirit of their commitment to “Service above Self,” the Rotary Club of Daniel Island is hoping to make an impact this holiday season through initiatives supporting local communities and organizations.

The season of giving kicked off with its annual Thanksgiving food drive. A team of 20 Rotarians, led by Mary Schroeder, transported 150 grocery bags filled with food items and gift cards from Publix to the Cainhoy Community Center. Ella Chisolm, of the center, warmly welcomed the group’s appreciation with handshakes and a group prayer.

Schroeder, the driving force behind the event, highlighted the importance of community support during the holidays. “This is what Rotary is all about,” she said.

In an effort to support those who support others, the club also donated to East Cooper Meals on Wheels (ECMOW). The community-funded organization brings over 400 meals a day to homebound neighbors in need of food through more than 300 volunteers. To bring warmth to those who live alone as the cold weather sets in, the Rotary also donated 50 shawls to Meals on Wheels recipients.

ECMOW received a $7,500 check from the Rotary Club as one of the nonprofit beneficiaries of proceeds from the annual Duck Race. These funds will be used to continue providing essential nutritional food for recipients as well as a daily safety check.

Brooke Herr, ECMOW’s development and events manager, received the $7,500 check on behalf of the nonprofit and emphasized the impact of the donation.

“Every dollar donated helps to continue our mission of making sure no one is left hungry or feeling isolated,” Herr said. “With the help of our amazing volunteers and the community, we make the holidays as special as possible for all our recipients.”

One of the Rotary’s many initiatives involves partnering with Charleston’s HALOS organization, which is where club volunteers will be distributing gifts to families during the week of Dec. 16.

HALOS, a nonprofit that supports South Carolina’s children living in kinship care or grandparent-headed households, holds a gift-giving drive each year to ensure all children experience the joy of the holidays. This year, the Rotary Club will support its mission and distribute gifts to families in North Charleston.

On Dec. 20, Rotary Club volunteers will join the festivities at Cainhoy Elementary School, serving food and desserts at a local holiday event. In addition to serving food, Rotary volunteers will also participate in a reading program as part of the club’s commitment to literacy.

Colleen McGregor, owner of Beanie Bakes on Daniel Island and former literacy chair of the Rotary, will contribute her artistic desserts to add a sweet touch to the event.

After stepping down from the Rotary’s literary chair position, McGregor said she wanted to continue to support the club’s efforts. “Now it is possible for me to utilize my talent as a baker to bring smiles and a little joy to the Cainhoy Polar Express reading event!”

McGregor will bring her baking skills to the students through mini cupcakes with snowflake designs and holiday cookies for students and family members who attend the event.

As the Rotary Club members begin to embody Santa’s elves during this festive season, their various initiatives hope to ensure a special holiday for communities in need.