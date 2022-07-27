Rotary Club of Daniel Island takes no summer break in June

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island never stops working for the community – even in the dead of summer when the heat is sweltering and ocean breezes are few and far between. The following is a summary of the activities and discussions from June’s meetings.

At the June 8 meeting, Michael Smith, director of the Charleston Symphony, served as the guest speaker. Smith is a trumpet player and musician who attended the Manhattan School of Music and then relocated to Charleston in 2006 to play trumpet in the Charleston Orchestra.

In 2012, Smith was hired as the executive director. He credits his supportive board members at the time for helping him succeed in his new role.

After 10 years of a balanced budget, Smith helped position the symphony for consistent long-term growth through the tumultuous economic hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 15, the club held an internal assembly meeting and preparation for the Charleston Duck Race held on June 18.

Later in the month on June 22, Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb served as the guest speaker. Cribb talked about how there has been tremendous growth in the county budget from $102 million to $114 million. He also gave some up-to-date data about the population growth in Berkeley County and, surprisingly, how nearly 130,000 residents live in unincorporated areas. Charleston County, in comparison, has 60,000 residents living in unincorporated areas. Cribb spoke about road conditions in rural locations and how the penny tax fund initiative has helped provide improvement projects totaling $370 million in 2022. The 526 projects are estimated to cost $7 billion. The county gets $300,000 per month for resurfacing roads, which only covers 12 miles of road. The Clements Ferry Corridor has grown significantly and will continue to increase.

In November, Berkeley County will add 10% to conservation. They collect $50 million per year from the penny tax. They are going to be resurfacing 32 miles of road per year.

Cribb noted that a new coroner’s office was recently built, along with other projects, including a new 911 center.

Cribb also said that the Charleston area is the 17th largest veteran area in the nation. Berkeley County built a new Veterans Affairs hospital off of Highway 52.

To round out the month, Rotarian and past president Angela Drake received the distinct honor of Rotarian of the Month for June.