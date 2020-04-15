Rotary postpones Duck Race, lends helping hand

The Charleston Duck Race originally scheduled for June 6 will be held Oct. 10 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Local Rotary clubs involved will be identifying organizations and individuals most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic so that funds raised from the 2020 Duck Race can be distributed accordingly. Event organizers stated, “this year’s focus, even more than ever, is to help those in our community that have suffered the greatest because of this pandemic.”

For more information on the upcoming Duck Race, visit charlestonduckrace.com

In the meantime, funds from the past races are making a difference right now. Contributions to the races or other fundraising efforts are being used to offer assistance for those in immediate need.

Financial donations were made to the following organizations, funded 50% each by the Rotary Club of Daniel Island and The Daniel Island Community Fund.

• Ronald McDonald House received a donation in the amount of $2,000. The Ronald McDonald house usually relies on volunteers to prepare meals for its families, but the COVID-19 restrictions caused the practice to stop. So, Daniel Island Rotary Club and Daniel Island Community Fund are purchasing meals from Daniel Island restaurants, with a goal of supporting those local businesses and to feed families whose child is experiencing medical hardships.

• East Cooper Meals on Wheels received a donation in the amount of $3,000. The organization has seen a spike in demand in the last few weeks.

• ECCO (East Cooper Community Outreach) received a donation in the amount of $2,000. Typically ECCO provides meals to 375-400 households per month. The week of March 23-27, ECCO supplied 339 prepackaged food orders to feed 309 families — 43% of these were new orders. Rotarians have also personally delivered a large quantity of canned items to help replenish the outflow of goods.

• The Daniel Island Rotary Club and The Daniel Island Community Fund partnered to purchase a big screen Smart TV for Summit Place. Carl Wist, a Daniel Island resident, volunteered to install the TV and equipment that will allow more residents to have access to WiFi to connect with family and to watch movies. Home Telecom also increased WiFi capacity, while The Daniel Island Club chipped in three putters so that the residents can practice putting indoors.

• Lowcountry Hope Center received appliances and minor furniture items donated from Summit Place, which Rotary Club members helped to deliver.

• Seven Farms Apartments received a donation in the amount of $800 to go toward meals for residents provided by Holy Cross Church.

Additional activities through the Daniel Island Rotary Club — which took place before the stay-at-home order — included a presentation by Gen. Glenn Walters, president of The Citadel, on March 4. Walters talked about changes taking place at the campus as well as the successes of recent graduates.

Also, several Rotary members were part of the Nailbangers Hobby Club that added a new staircase to a neighbor’s home to improve safety and accessibility.