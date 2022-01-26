Rotary puts a bow on December by giving back

December 2021 was a charitable month of gift giving for the generous members of the Rotary Club of Daniel Island.

Last month unwrapped with incoming club president Derek Epperson being named the Rotarian of the Month.

On Dec. 7, the club partnered with the Red Cross to operate a blood drive led by Rotarian Mary Schroeder.

The following day, the club held its annual Christmas party.

Later in the month, on Dec. 20, the club’s public relations chair Patrick Sherman delivered a Rotary check to Toys for Tots.

In addition, the club partnered with Meals on Wheels to deliver blankets to senior citizens.

Five days later, when the man in the big red coat came to town, so did the club. The Rotary contributed gifts to children living in the Seven Farms apartments as part of the club's annual Angel Tree program in partnership with the Humanity Foundation.