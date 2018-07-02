Roundabout plans undergoing revisions

Plans for a new roundabout at the intersection of Daniel Island Drive and Seven Farms Drive are still in motion, according to Berkeley County officials, but revisions are currently being made by design consultant Thomas & Hutton. The project is being managed by Berkeley County and construction is slated to begin in the third quarter of this year.

The revisions come as a result of a meeting with the City of Charleston, where it was requested that modifications be made to allow the majority of the parking to remain in place, according to Berkeley County Public Information Officer Hannah Moldenhauer. Based on the current design, no new right-of-way is anticipated, she said.

For business owners in the 295 Seven Farms building, this is good news. Previously, there were concerns expressed by the owners that they would be losing much needed parking spaces in the front of the stores, but with the new design only three spaces will be impacted, stated Moldenhauer.

Revised plans from Thomas and Hutton are expected to be completed by the end of February. The new plans will include geometric changes to the layout, the final drainage design, landscaping and lighting, added Moldenhauer.

The intersection improvements are being funded through Berkeley County’s one cent sales tax proceeds, with the total cost to complete currently estimated at $1.9 million.