Row, row, row your boat...life is but a dream

Two blokes. One ocean.

That’s the slogan of Ben Towill and Charlie Layton, the English-born duo who competed in the 2022 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. The 3,000-mile race across the Atlantic is also known as the world’s toughest row, pushing competitors past their limit through gusting wind, mounting waves and exhaustion. Each team rows in excess of 1.5 million oar strokes during the self-paced race, all while completely unaided and alone.

Towill and Layton are known for their culinary expertise at Charleston’s Basic Kitchen, the downtown eatery that Towill owns and Layton serves as head chef, but they also share a passion for adventure.

The Talisker Whisky Challenge was a bold undertaking for the two amateur rowers, but it was a lifelong dream they coincidentally shared.

On Sept. 20, Layton shared the daring duo’s story to a sold out crowd at the Daniel Island Club as part of the Daniel Island Speaker’s Series.

The idea first took hold in March 2020 at the start of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. With restaurants from all over closing down, Towill sat Layton down for a review.

“Ben said to me, ‘Charlie, this is all crazy… where do you see yourself in five years?’ I told him, ‘Well, before I’m 30, I’m going to row across the Atlantic ocean.’”

As Towill sat across his friend and co-worker, he realized he had just found his rowing partner. The restaurateur shared the same goal and the two Brits decided to sign up for the race across the Atlantic.

With little to no rowing experience, Towill and Layton spent the next two years training mentally and physically for the grueling adventure. They practiced rowing from the Wando River to the Charleston Harbor and worked their way up, rowing from Florida to Charleston. After training costs, equipment and purchasing a 25-foot ocean rowboat, the sailors were $230K deep and ready to set off.

The pair departed on their row from the Canary Islands, which is located off the coast of Morocco and Western Sahara, on Dec. 12. Their final destination: Antigua, an island in the Caribbean approximately 3,300 miles away.

As they took their last steps on land, Layton said he remembers being the only person crying,

“I was like, this is big. We’re running away from everything that we know is safe and into the complete unknown.”

Over the next 40 days, Towill’s and Layton’s life consisted of rowing for two hours on, two hours off, 24 hours a day. They lived off of bland meals and snack packs, eating around 6,000 calories a day yet burning 8,000 calories daily through their rigorous rowing.

Blistered hands and hallucinations came faster than expected. The pair quickly experienced something rowers like to call a “rich crossing.” The phrase, according to Layton, means that everything that can go wrong, does go wrong.

The rowers maneuvered through 40 mph winds and 40-foot waves, one of which capsized their boat briefly. Their seat pads floated away. They lost power twice and had no way of making fresh water. By day 30, Towill realized their rudder – the primary controller in charge of steering the boat – was backwards and in the process of fixing it, it severed in half.

What could have been the end of the race turned into an opportunity for a creative solution. Layton had the idea of rigging the rudder’s collar using handy items around the boat to hold the rudder in place. “For 1,000 miles, we rowed on duct tape and beeswax.”

The six-week voyage alone at sea is a concept most would find maddening, but Towill and Layton were prepared. Each morning, the two sat facing each other for breakfast, which Layton says was a nice contrast from looking at each other’s backs. They began to know each other inside and out, talking about family, the future and other life goals.

At the front of the boat was a sticker that read, “Be where your feet are,” reminding them to embrace the moment they had dreamed of as kids. They even spent Christmas Day and New Year’s Day on the rowboat: just them, some glow sticks and a 360 view of the ocean.

The once-in-a-lifetime journey came to an end on day 40, when they sailed into Antigua as the sun was setting. Layton describes it as the most electric moment of his life. Horns blasted, teams who had already arrived swam up to see them, and soon the water was full of islanders welcoming them.

“In that moment, Ben just leans into me and says, ‘We did it! We crossed the Atlantic! We did exactly what we said we were going to do.’”

Over the next three days, Towill, Layton and their families cheered, cried, laughed, and welcomed other rowers that came in from their own journeys. At the end of it all, Layton dropped 45 pounds; Towill lost 20. The two had shared memories and fulfilled their childhood dreams – and gained quite the tan.

“If you can dream it, you can do it.” These were the first words Towill spoke to his son as they got off the boat. The journey was a manifestation of collective minds coming together to complete a goal and fulfill a bigger purpose.

Each rowing team participating in the challenge raised funds for a charity of their choice. Given their background in food and health, Towill and Layton chose The Green Heart Project, a Charleston-based nonprofit that utilizes school gardens and urban farms as vehicles for teaching. See the story on page 20 to learn more about The

Green Heart Project.

Reflecting on their journey, Layton broke down the difficult journey into numbers he may want to beat, hinting that he may be rowing again soon. “We rode 40 days, 8 hours and 59 minutes and honestly, I would do it all over again.”