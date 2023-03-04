Home / News / Rubber ducky, you're the one – to help local charities

Rubber ducky, you're the one – to help local charities

It’s time to get quacking again, as the Rotary Club of Daniel Island has opened adoptions for its annual Charleston Duck Race.

The duck race will be Saturday, May 6, and proceeds are used to fund Rotary community service programs locally and around the world. Each of the participating clubs designates one or more Lowcountry charities as beneficiaries of the race. These charities represent a wide selection of local nonprofit organizations focused on health and wellness, hunger and nutrition, housing and shelter, children and families, and education and literacy, according to the club’s website.

The Charleston Duck Race began in 2007 and has continued to grow each year and has raised over $2 million for local beneficiaries and Rotary projects worldwide.

Supporters can adopt their flock of ducks now online for $10 each.

The owner of the winning duck will claim $10,000, with second place receiving $5,000 and five additional adopters will get $1,000 each.

In 2022, the Charleston Duck Race raised a combined total of $222,566. Read more about past races and past beneficiaries.

 

