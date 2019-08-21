A run to remember

Be sure to mark your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 7 and be a part of the 9/11 Heroes Run-Charleston held right here on Daniel Island. This is the eighth year the island community has hosted the 5K run, which serves as a reminder of the almost 3,000 people who lost their lives, including hundreds of first responders, in the horrific terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The event is also a tribute to all family members who lost their loved ones on that fateful day, as well as first responders who continue to protect our communities, and military veterans past and present.

The event is open to all abilities and ages of runners, walkers, and “ruckers” (runners who wear a filled backpack in honor of fallen heroes). The Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run is part of an international event, created by the Travis Manion Foundation. The foundation is named in honor of fallen USMC 1st. Lt. Travis Manion, who was fatally wounded in 2007 in Iraq while drawing fire away from others. Manion’s selfless bravery saved every member of his patrol and the foundation is based on the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment - “If Not Me, Then Who?”

The 9/11 Heroes Run series is in its 12th year and will be held in more than 50 locations across the country and around the world, including Daniel Island. Worldwide the run is expected to draw over 60,000 participants.

Ryan Manion, president of Travis Manion Foundation, says the event unifies Americans by honoring those who sacrificed their lives and shows support to those who protect our community.

“The Travis Manion Foundation’s 9/11 Heroes Run is an opportunity for Americans across the country to come together to honor all those lost on September 11 and in the wars since. The attacks had a ripple effect that was felt well beyond the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and Johnstown, PA. In the days following 9/11, our country was united in patriotism across racial, political, and cultural lines,” said Manion.

Proceeds from the Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run will benefit the Travis Manion Foundation, Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, and Pine Ridge Fire Rescue. Funds donated to local first responder agencies are used to purchase additional life-saving tools and equipment. Since 2012, the 9/11 Heroes Run-Charleston has donated more than $118,000 back to local first responder agencies. Another $118,000 plus was raised for the Travis Manion Foundation.

Theresa Faircloth, 9/11 Heroes Run-Charleston chair/coordinator, says the event is so much more than just a run.

“It’s not about how fast you cross the finish line,” she said. “...It’s about coming together as a community to honor those we lost on 9/11...It’s about showing their families and the 9/11 survivors, that we have not forgotten them...It’s about honoring the service and sacrifices of our men and women in uniform...It’s about supporting our nation’s veterans and Gold Star families, while also inspiring our next generation to get involved in leading a life of community service. It’s also about helping our local first responders purchase additional life-saving equipment.”

Daniel Island resident Sherri Ginger is eager to participate in her first 9/11 race this year.

“As a newly returned resident of Daniel Island, I previously lived here when I was flying C-17s in 2009-2011, I saw the 9/11 Heroes Run by the Travis Manion foundation advertised on Facebook and signed up right away,” exclaimed Ginger. “I feel that it’s a great way to unite our island and show our community’s support.”

Sam Kirton, a U.S. Navy veteran and the most senior race participant, has many reasons for running. He says one of his main reasons is, “I love my country.” You can read more about Kirton in this week’s edition on page 22.

As in years past, the opening ceremonies will include Charleston Fire Department Honor Guard & Charleston Pipe Band. This year’s event will include three guests of honor.

Honoree Charles Amoroso will attend the Daniel Island event for the first time and is planning to speak about his son, Chris Amoroso, who gave his life to save others in the Towers on 9/11.

“Our daughter and son-in -law, Jessica and Ryan Ross, live in Charleston and became involved with the event,” said Amoroso. “Because of 9/11 events in New York and New Jersey we were never able to travel down to give them our support for this worthwhile event…Since my wife Donna and I would be there I was asked to speak. I’ll be talking about our son, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Officer Christopher Charles Amoroso. He was one of the 37 members of the Port Authority that were lost on 9/11. I believe the 9/11 Run is important because it reminds people of the lives lost that day. The day and those who were lost should never be forgotten! It’s also important in that it sheds light on all the men and women in uniform, both military and first responders. Their everyday actions and sacrifice should never go unnoticed or taken for granted.”

Other guests of honor speaking at the opening ceremony include Ngozi Onwuka, the sister of fallen Florence Police Department Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who was killed in the line of duty October 3, 2018 and Katie Godwin, the mother of fallen Florence County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Farrah Turner, who was shot in the line of duty on October 3, 2018. Turner succumbed to her injuries 19 days later.

For more information or to register, visit 911 heroesrun.org/charleston. To register as a volunteer, visit the website or send an email directly to CharlestonRunVolunteers@gmail.com.

9/11 HEROES RUN EVENT SCHEDULE

Friday, September 6

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Packet pick-up and in-person registration at Simmons Park

Saturday, September 7 (RACE DAY):

6:30 a.m. – Packet pick-up and in-person registration opens

8:30 a.m. – Opening ceremonies begin (Start/Finish Line)

9 a.m. – Race start

10 a.m. – Race awards (Simmons Park)

11a.m. – 2 p.m.– Post-race After Party at Dockery’s

Includes music and entertainment by Mix 95.9 and raffle drawings @ 1PM

Complimentary shuttles will be running back and forth from the event to the Dockery’s parking lot, between 6:30 and 11:30 a.m. Those who are not participating in the event are encouraged to line the race route in full patriotic splendor in support of the runners and walkers!