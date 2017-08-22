Run to remember...9/11 Charleston Heroes Run to host 6th annual event on DI

Join the Charleston community for the sixth annual 9/11 Heroes Run on Saturday, Sept. 9 on Daniel Island to honor those that were lost on that tragic day, as well as all men and women in uniform.

The 5K event is held across the nation and serves as a fundraiser for the Travis Manion Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to “empower veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations,” according to the foundation’s website. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the race also go to support local first responder agencies.

For the Charleston area, this year’s beneficiaries are the Berkeley County Volunteer Rescue Squad and the North Charleston Fire Department, explained Charleston Director Theresa Faircloth. In the event’s five years, over $70,000 has been donated back to local first responders.

“That’s $70,000 collectively that’s been given to 11 different agencies,” said Faircloth. “They use it to purchase all kinds of different life-saving equipment. Berkeley County EMS, for example, was one of our partners last year and just for that partnership, we were able to donate $10,000 to them. They’re the EMS provider for Daniel Island and that $10,000 was used specifically to purchase pediatric patient equipment for all of the Berkeley County EMS rigs.”

And for its sixth year, the event has set a big goal, continued Faircloth.

“We feel very strongly that there is no better investment in our community than to help equip those who may one day respond to an emergency for any one of our own loved ones,” she said. “We would like to donate at least $30,000 back locally this year so that we can reach the milestone of donating $100,000 back to our local first responders. In order for us to reach the goal of $30,000 locally, we have to raise another $25,000 before it’s all said and done in the next month. With the support of our fantastic Charleston community, we feel it’s definitely possible!”

Faircloth emphasized that any contribution to the run aids in reaching their goal, whether it’s sponsorship, volunteering, donations or registering to participate.

“If they can’t get involved through sponsorship or fundraising, we encourage the community to take part in the actual run,” she said. “They don’t have to run. More than half of our participants walk. We allow strollers. We’re pet friendly…Bring your family and friends, neighbors and coworkers. Be part of it in some way.”

Each year, the event also highlights a few guests of honor who speak at the opening ceremonies. There are three honorees for the 2017 run. The first is a Purple Heart recipient who just recently moved to Summerville from another state, explained Faircloth.

“His name is Lance Cpl. Jeremy Brooking,” she said. “He is retired from the Marine Corps.”

Estill police officer Quincy Smith is also one of the guests of honor.

“On New Year’s Day of 2016, Officer Smith was shot in the line of duty” said Faircloth. “The man that shot him was just recently convicted of attempted murder.” Many of you may have seen the video of the incident on the news or social media recently.”

The last guest of honor who will speak at the opening ceremony was a 9/11 first responder, continued Faircloth.

“He retired from FDNY and his name is Lt. Kevin Cunnane,” she said. “He’s going to share his story about what 9/11 means to him and his fellow 9/11 first responders. He will have a group of fellow, now local, 9/11 first responders that will be standing with him while he speaks.”

The opening ceremonies will begin at 8:30 a.m. This portion of the program will include a presentation of the flags by the Charleston Fire Department Honor Guard, bagpipe performances by the Charleston Police Pipes and Drums, the singing of the National Anthem and speeches by the guests of honor, according to the press release.

The event will accept monetary donations of any amount up to the day of the event, explained Faircloth. They are also still looking for race day volunteers.

If interested in learning more about volunteering, sponsorship or donations, email Faircloth at charleston@911heroesrun.org. The event also has a Facebook page, “9/11 Heroes Run Charleston.”

If unable to participate in the run, Faircloth urged all community members to show their patriotism. The event begins in front of the City of Charleston Fire Station on Seven Farms Drive.

“Wear your red, white and blue” she said. “Put out an American flag along the race course. When people come from out of the area, we want them to see how patriotic Daniel Island is.”

And remember, the event is national. So if you are traveling out of the area, there are 52 other event locations across the United States. For more information, visit www.911heroesrun.org

6th Annual

Charleston

9/11 Heroes Run

Saturday, Sept. 9

Daniel Island Fire & Police Station

Seven Farms Drive

Opening Ceremony with remarks by guests of honor - 8:30 a.m.

Race starts – 9 a.m.

Show your true colors, Daniel Island! Paint the town in red, white and blue! Members of the Daniel Island community are encouraged to line the race route with American flags and signs of support. This includes Daniel Island Drive, from Seven Farms Drive to Beekman Street; Seven Farms Drive, from Daniel Island Drive to River Landing Drive; and River Landing Drive, from Seven Farms Drive to the Daniel Island Sales Center. To register, or for more information, visit www.911heroesrun.org or the event’s Facebook page, “911 Heroes Run – Charleston SC.”