RUN. WALK. RUCK.

The 11th annual 9/11 Heroes Run took over Seven Farms Drive on the morning of Sept. 17. The proceeds from the run benefit the Travis Manion Foundation, a military nonprofit organization, as well as local military and first responder organizations within the community.

The run/walk 5K had more than 1,100 registered and approximately 900 participants in attendance completed the race. There were more than 200 volunteers on site as well as private ambulances that donated their time and service.

This year’s race so far has raised more than $13,000 in individual donations made by nearly 500 contributors in the community. The overall fundraising total has not been confirmed at this time, according to race director Daniel Caskie.

Last year’s 9/11 Heroes Run raised approximately $90,000 in total donations, of which $50,000 was proceeds and split with the Summerville Police Department and matched by the foundation. This year, in lieu of a matching donation, the TMF will collaborate on a special project with a local benefactor that will be named at a later date, according to Caskie.

Since Charleston’s inaugural race in 2012, the 9/11 Heroes Run has donated more than $152,000 to local first responders agencies, for the purchase of life-saving equipment. The run takes place in more than 90 locations with more than 60,000 participants around the world.

To make a direct contribution to Charleston’s 9/11 Heroes Run, visit bit.ly/3BMCDSH.

ALL PHOTOS BY DOUG PINKERTON