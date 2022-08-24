Running to Remember

On Saturday morning, Sept. 17, more than 1,000 participants will be walking, running, and rucking (running with a weighted backpack) on Daniel Island to remember those who lost their life on Sept. 11, 2001. The annual Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race will also honor veterans, military members, first responders and hometown heroes.

The Travis Manion Foundation will once again sponsor the Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race. The international foundation sponsors 9/11 runs across the globe and is named in honor of USMC First Lieutenant Travis Manion, who in 2007 was killed in Iraq when he selflessly pulled wounded battalion members to safety.

After 9/11, he visited the New York City Fire Department Rescue Company One – the company that lost most of their members on 9/11 – and returned with a deeper devotion to defend his country. Manion’s legacy lives on through the race and is inspired by his final words before his last deployment – “If Not Me, Then Who?”

His sister Ryan Manion, president of TMF, said the 9/11 anniversary provides an opportunity to gather, reflect, and remember. “We run to remember so future generations don’t forget; this is what the 9/11 Heroes Run race series is all about.”

Along with a different course for the race, Daniel Caskie will be the new race director for the 5K. Caskie is no stranger to helping out the community. A long-time first responder, Caskie started as a volunteer firefighter in high school, eventually becoming a paramedic and ski patroller. After graduating from medical school as a physician assistant, he continued to serve as a volunteer firefighter and rescue squad member.

While Caskie was involved with a church group that helps military and first responders, he met Holly and David Masirovits. Holly serves on the board of directors for the run and when the opening for the race director needed to be filled she immediately thought of Caskie.

With the support of the community, Caskie hit the ground running. “Our goal is to run for those that cannot, unite as one community, country, and in one spirit, and never forget that freedom isn’t free, it was bought with the lives of our fallen.”

Caskie noted that the Charleston community continues to be amazing. Local businesses and civic organizations, like the Daniel Island Exchange Club, are taking on roles as volunteers and financial supporters.

Caskie is committed to making sure heroes are appreciated and remembered. “They say heroes die twice. Once when they make the sacrifice and their bodies die. The second when someone says their name for the last time. Our event is to help us remember the unity and community that came on 9/12. The run is in honor of those that were taken by thew acts of evil, but also to honor those that stepped up and responded both on 9/11 and in the days and years since.”

Some of the funds raised will promote TMF programs. “The Travis Manion Foundation continues to use the race to fund and support its goal of empowering the families of the fallen and veterans to make a difference in the lives of the next generation. We are proud to have a local Chapter of TMF that’s doing a legacy project in November to support the Fisher House and other local veterans. Additionally, there will be several ‘Character Matters’ programs taught in local schools,” Caskie explained.

One of this year’s honored speakers, Chief Doug Wright of the Summerville Police Department, and his department were benefactors of the 2021 9/11 Heroes Run in Charleston. They used the proceeds to buy equipment that provides life-saving capabilities for the officers. “Our officers are already well equipped with life-saving gear and equipment, so we identified the use of a battery-operated military-grade robot and ariel drone, which can deploy in situations where we have responded to a suspicious package, hostage situations, barricaded subjects, suicidal subjects, hazardous material leaks or spills, and more.”

Wright will speak about patriotism, service, and sacrifice. “The 9/11 Heroes Run is deeply important to me because of what it stands for. As a Marine Corps veteran, I feel a deep connection to Travis Manion, the U.S. Marine whom this foundation was founded and named after… His actions deserve to be remembered, and they serve as an inspiration to other Americans and me, just like those in public safety [who] selflessly gave their lives on September 11, 2001.”

In honor of Manion, Summerville P.D. affectionately named their robot Travis Manion. Robot Travis will be at this year’s run.

Erik Zielinski, manager of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Fisher House, is also scheduled to speak. The Marine Corps veteran responded after 9/11 with three tours of battle.

Zielinski was part of the first forces on the ground in Afghanistan after 9/11 and received 20 unit and personal awards for his actions during Operation Enduring Freedom. He continues to serve the community through his work and service.

Daniel Island resident Ashley Woods has been a part of Charleston’s 9/11 Heroes Run in various capacities over the past nine years. “I started volunteering year two, over the next few years my husband joined and as our children became old enough we started running and walking. My husband and I are both prior law enforcement. We love the mission, the foundation and everything TMF has done for our military and first responders.”

Woods added, “The 9/11 Heroes Run is a great fun family atmosphere where people of all ages come together to show love and support for a good cause. If not me, then who?”

Not running? You can still be part of the day by cheering on the runners and walkers along the race route. And don’t forget to attend the after-party at DI’s New Realm Brewery.

To volunteer, sign up, or learn more visit 911heroesrun.org/charleston.