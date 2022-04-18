Russia's War in Ukraine: The Historical Context

Want to better understand the historical context of the current Russian conflict and war in Ukraine? The Citadel School of Humanities and Social Sciences will host a free panel discussion by military historians on the historical context of Russian conflict and war in Ukraine on Monday, April 25, 5:30 p.m. at Johnson Hagood Stadium, 4th floor lounge.

The discussion will be moderated by Dr. David Preston (Professor, General Mark W. Clark Distinguished Chair of History, and Director of the Online Master's in Military History Program).

Panelists include Dr. Jack Porter (Associate Professor, Department of Political Science), Dr. Jacob Hagstrom (Assistant Professor, Department of History), and Dr. Dan Giblin (Associate Professor, Department of History).

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/russias-war-in-ukraine-the-historical-context-panel-tickets-319760481207