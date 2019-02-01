Rusty Hughes is crowned Daniel Island Grand Marshal

The second annual Grand Marshal competition is complete. This year, six nominees entered the voting, but only one left with the snazzy top-hat crown and title of official community cheerleader. Although everyone was uniquely qualified for the position and ran a good race, the 2019 Daniel Island Grand Marshal will be Rusty Hughes.

“For me, I try to teach my kids about being good people and being involved in their community,” said Hughes. “When you win something like this— sure, there’s a lot of things that don’t have to do with that, but I would like to think a couple people said ‘hey, he is a good person and a good part of our community,’ so it’s nice to have that feeling.”

Rusty Hughes is a Charleston native who has lived on Daniel Island for almost 12 years. He and his wife Alicia have three children, named Rentz, Haven, and Poppy. Hughes served in a number of different roles in his 20 year career in real estate, including agent, appraiser, and team leader. He currently is the broker-in-charge of the Carolina One Real Estate Daniel Island office.

Hughes believes that the island is the best part of the Charleston area to live in, and added that he prioritizes local events to ensure that he is a part of the community.

The 2019 Grand Marshal describes himself as dependable, caring, and occasionally over-emotional. “I strive to be a father and husband that my wife and kids can brag about,” he said in his nomination form. “I desire to serve honorably and strive to put others above self.”

The usual duties for a Grand Marshal are to represent the small town spirit of the community, attend major events around the island, and be a local figurehead for the community. In the second year of the position, a more active role will be given to the Grand Marshal, without extensive time commitments being required.

“If there is an opportunity to be a good steward of the island and to impact the island in a positive way, then I’m excited about that,” Hughes stated. “If I can have a positive impact and do some of those kind of things in that role, then that will be cool.”

Other nominees for Grand Marshal were Colleen Condon, Kris Manning, Braeden Kershner, Alexandra Lanza, and Anita Koszyk.

“When I read through the bios, wow, there were a lot of great people,” Hughes said. “It is humbling to think that I have had a positive impact on some people and they’ve thought enough of me to vote for me.”

Hughes added that he would like to thank his family and all the people that voted for him.

Every Grand Marshal receives $1,500 to give to a charity of their choice, and Hughes stated that he will support both the Charleston Basket Brigade and the Special Olympics with his donation.

Last year’s Grand Marshal, Rosie Stieby, donated the $1,500 sponsorship funds to Bishop England High School.

“We are excited to sponsor the Grand Marshal contest for a second year,” said The Daniel Island News Publisher and Managing Editor Sue Detar. “Rusty Hughes will represent the island well in 2019!”