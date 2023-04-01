Safe Water Ukraine project expanded by Charleston area nonprofit

Many cities and smaller communities in Ukraine have suffered immense damage to public water and power infrastructure as a result of the Russian military offensives. Safe water access is critical to the country’s citizens in the cold winter months.

Water Mission, a North Charleston based nonprofit, is expanding its efforts to provide safe drinking to citizens in the war torn country.

Water Mission received a $2.27 million grant from the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) to expand emergency safe water access in areas affected by the war in Ukraine, the organization shared in a press release. The project, known as “Safe

Water Ukraine,” will increase Water Mission’s existing impact by scaling safe water operations across four war-torn regions in southeastern Ukraine. Funding provides 40 fixed systems and five mobile safe water systems to serve residents desperately in need of safe, clean water.

“This grant provides critical funding enabling us to quickly scale our efforts to bring emergency safe water throughout southeastern Ukraine,” said George C. Greene IV, PE, CEO, and president of Water Mission, which is a Christian based nonprofit. “We are thankful for IOM’s trust and support in helping our in-country teams bring relief to people without water due to extensive damage to public infrastructure.”

In February 2022, Water Mission immediately deployed to serve people in need seeking safety in bordering countries. By April, Water Mission was one of the first organizations to provide safe water access for internally displaced people (IDPs) within Ukraine.

As of December 2022, Water Mission installed more than 40 emergency safe water systems across seven Ukrainian cities, according to information provided by the organization. These systems have produced more than 20 million liters of safe water, serving more than 100,000 people. Additionally, Water Mission teams have provided on the ground engineering expertise, consulting, and water quality testing services to local municipal water operators. Water Mission has also worked with partners to ensure dignified and hygienic living conditions for people in need by distributing necessary hygiene items, more than 10,000 hygiene kits, and 3 million water purification packets.

Water Mission will continue to expand its response by working collaboratively with regional city officials, local governments, and churches to address the most critical safe water needs, a press release promised.

To learn more or support the response, visit watermission.org.