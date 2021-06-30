Saint Clare of Assisi shifts parish timeline, budget amid COVID

Saint Clare of Assisi Catholic Church’s future home of worship on Daniel Island is no longer a prayer away. The new parish is building its faith from the ground up. One steel beam at a time.

In December 2017, Saint Clare Pastor Father Gregory West silenced song and prayer to unveil the church’s new design plan. Over the last four years that plan has changed but praise from its 2,500 parishioners has remained steadfast.

“We’re all very excited about it,” said West, who is also a member of the church’s design and build team. “It’s a very detailed and complicated process ... We put a lot of thought and attention.”

The morning of June 24, West was raised toward the heavens, approximately 100 feet off the ground in a bucket loader to adorn Saint Clare’s flag and the American flag atop the church’s steel frame.

Later that evening, a “Topping Off” celebration was held on the lawn of Bishop England High School across the street from the church’s construction site. The final steel beam was installed and approximately 500 supporters, including construction workers and steel manufacturers, were on hand to witness the occasion.

Those in attendance took part in signing the steel beam followed by cake and refreshments. The event marked the first chance for all to gather socially since the COVID-19 pandemic began. West referred to it as a homecoming.

“God’s blessing is on us — on the parish, all the people that have brought it together, people that are going to come to our parish once it’s built — we’re just so elated to be part of this wonderful day,” said Arlene Porter, a member of the church’s finance council.

Since it was established on Easter Sunday in April 2014, Saint Clare has called Bishop England’s auditorium home on the weekends. During the weekdays, on Monday through Thursday mornings, the church rents out the Church of the Holy Cross.

West and parishioners launched their Blessed to Build capital campaign in November 2016, which has since raised approximately $13 million in cash donations from pledges. Additionally, a $9 million loan from South State Bank helped turn their dream for a new church into a reality.

Originally, the plan called for an approximately $15.5 million, 30,000 square foot, 850-seat parish slated for 2021. Those estimations have gone up in cost, down in size and delayed for completion.

The most updated plans call for an approximately $22 million build at 22,000 square feet — similar in size to the Daniel Island Community Recreation Center. However, the end date of construction has been pushed back to the first quarter of 2023.

West admitted that COVID played somewhat of a role in the delay of the church’s completion. He noted the significant changes to the parish’s budget and timeline are due to market prices escalating exponentially and behind the scenes legal work, writing building contracts and lawyers’ approvals.

“I think everybody has been patient with it and we’ve tried to communicate with them the hurdles we’ve had to go through,” said Jim Ferrell, chair of the church’s design and build team, who’s been involved since the project’s inception. “... I’m fortunate to be working on it and happy to be working on it.”

Sitting as co-chair to Ferrell on the design and build team is Frank Walsh, who also sits as co-chair on the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association’s Recreation Committee. Walsh called the planning process for the church’s creation “a labor of love.”

After breaking ground in February 2020, site work began March 2020 and finished that fall. The building’s concrete pad began January 2021 and the steel erection began May 2021.

West noted that solely American-made steel has been and will be used to build the structure. In fact, all of the steel components for the project have been fabricated in Charleston.

The layout will still be fashioned in a Gothic Revival design that features a long nave leading to the sanctuary where the altar and ambo (pulpit) will be located. The construction will include a tower and spire atop the parish, a columbarium for the interment of cremated remains, an education and administrative building and a large social hall with a kitchen. All buildings will be connected by a covered loggia which surrounds a central cloistered garden.

Architecturally, Franck & Lohsen from Washington, D.C., and Hord Architects, based in Memphis, Tennessee, are doing the engineering. Construction is being done locally by Trident Construction and suppliers include SteelFab Inc. of South Carolina and Barnett Steel Erection Inc.

Although the cost of building supplies has inflated during COVID, the church was fortunate enough to save some money by purchasing 100-year-old stained glass windows from a convent in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that was shuttering its services.

The convent happened to have the exact number of windows that the South Carolina church needed, 12. The windows also happened to be the perfect size and two even depict Saint Clare of Assisi herself, the church’s patron saint.

“We’re calling it a miracle because there are no such things as coincidences,” West said. “... Praise God, we’ve been very fortunate. We’ve had no breakdowns in our supply chain.”

The building site is located at the corner of Seven Farms Drive and Etiwan Park Street, adjacent to Bishop England. For more information, visit clare.church or call 843-471-2121.