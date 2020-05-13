Salons go to extreme measures as they cautiously await reopening

Many residents are showing their true colors after spending weeks stuck at home — especially when it comes to hair. Clients and stylists alike are eagerly awaiting the go-ahead to get back to business.

Envy Salon & Boutique owner Dina Bione calls salons “the essential nonessential businesses.”

Gov. Henry McMasters announced Monday the reopening of close-contact businesses for May 18.

Envy will be taking extra precautions before each service, including working in shifts to minimize the number of clients in the salon and following strict disinfection techniques. Both clients and stylists will wear masks and have their temperatures taken before appointments. The salon has been rearranged to keep clients at least 6 feet apart. Only clients with appointments will be allowed to enter the salon and must wait in their car until their stylist is ready.

Lynda Byrd has been a customer of Envy since moving to Daniel Island in 2011 and has no reservations about returning.

“Going to a salon, particularly Envy Salon, will be a welcome and safe haven in light of the stressful last two months,” Byrd said. “Having a haircut is a necessary ‘task’ for practically everyone in the world … I can do a lot of things but cutting hair properly really needs to be left to the professionals.”

Joanna Jacobs, owner of Haven, has reconfigured the salon and added another station for more separation. Along with implementing strict safety protocols, stylists will wear masks and stagger appointments to ensure they have enough time to fully sanitize after every client.

“This includes the chair, station, shampoo bowl, any tools used on the client like combs and brushes, front desk, front door and bathroom. We have blocked off 15 minutes in between clients to clean and prevent having anyone sitting in the waiting room area. We don’t want to have anyone waiting so we are asking the clients to wait in their car or outside,” explained Jacobs.

UnHwa Ruckel of Salon UnHwa will be screening clients and will reschedule if they’re experiencing any symptoms. Prior to COVID-19, the salon was already practicing strict sanitation methods and plans to take even more safety steps. Now both customers and stylists will wear masks and no more than one client per stylist will be

allowed inside. Besides disinfecting stations between clients, the entire salon will be thoroughly cleaned nightly.

Shea Harrelson is excited to head back to Ruckel’s salon for more than just hair care. “We are more concerned that our best small businesses won’t be able to survive the quarantine. We will do anything we can to support them,” she said.

Posh Nail Salon is eager to reopen and the owners are busy prepping the salon for safety. Posh has implemented a sneeze guard at each workstation along with protective shields between all stations. Tools are sterilized with hospital grade equipment and nail kits are pre-packed and only used once. The salon’s high-tech ventilation system is designed to ventilate 100% of the inside air.

One way to support local salons during the shutdown is to purchase gift cards.

For the latest information about salon schedules, be sure to check out their social media sites and call for appointments.