This Saturday, Support Local Businesses and Shop Small

The South Carolina SBDC (SC SBDC) network, the state’s principal provider of small business assistance, encourages consumers and businesses to participate in Small Business Saturday, which will take place Saturday, November 28.

Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday serves as the ceremonial kickoff to the holiday shopping season for small businesses across the United States. Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and strengthening communities across the country.

“This has been an incredibly challenging year for our state’s small businesses,” said SC SBDC State Director Michele Abraham. “We encourage businesses to take advantage of this special day and consumers to shop small November 28 and throughout the holiday season.”

The SC SBDC recognizes the importance of supporting small businesses, the jobs they help create, and the culture they instill in local communities. To help small businesses navigate the pandemic, the SC SBDC is offering virtual consulting and on-demand webinars at no cost. The network has expanded its consulting service offering to help small businesses in their long-term recovery. For more information, please visit www.SCSBDC.com.

To show continued support and keep small businesses open, the SC SBDC urges communities to shop local, shop small, in-store or online in consideration with current COVID-19 safety guidance.

Click here to find participating businesses in the Daniel Island area.