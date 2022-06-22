SC’s first water leak detection dog reports for duty in Berkeley Co.

Meet Agua — a former shelter dog turned detective for Berkeley County’s Water and Sanitation Department. She’s a uniquely qualified, highly trained Labrador Retriever-mix equipped to identify water leaks in service lines and water mains.

Agua is the first water leak detection dog in South Carolina and is gainfully employed by the county, but she’s not in it for the paycheck. She works solely for treats.

In 2019, the county’s Water and Sanitation director learned about water leak detection dogs being used in other states and it piqued his curiosity.

Fast forward to October 2020, Berkeley Animal Society donated Agua to Berkeley County Water and Sanitation. Taylor James, assistant public information officer for Berkeley County, remarked that Agua was the right candidate for the job, since the Labrador and Retriever breeds are known for their keen scent work.

For six months, Agua trained extensively with Donna Murray, owner of Lowcountry Dog Training and now, continues to hone her skills on a weekly basis. She is on the job every day with handler, Tim McKnight, a BCWS service truck operator. During the weekend, Agua enjoys her time off as a typical, well-loved family pet.

According to Murray, the training started with just the basics, covering obedience. Then, she introduced her to “the smell”— water mixed with a little bleach to mimic treated water, and taught her how to locate it. When she finds the scent, Agua stops, marks it with her paw, scratches the area, and looks up at her handler. Then, she’s rewarded.

“We started with just that scent (bleach) and after being successful with that, I added other smells. We worked inside the building and outside finding her scent,” Murray explained.

Challenges do pop up from time to time, and Murray explained that Agua sometimes does “get distracted by squirrels, children and dogs. She doesn’t always warm up to people. However, she is great in the field.”

Agua has already been successful in detecting several service line leaks in the county, including utilities in neighboring municipalities.

She even paid an official visit to her old stomping grounds — The Berkeley County Animal Center.

Officials noted that during one particular call in October 2021, Agua was able to identify a sewer line leak at a construction site within 30 minutes after a contractor had spent many days trying to locate it. Once the leak is detected, repairs can be made.

“Agua has turned out to be a great asset for Berkeley County Water and Sanitation and the County as a whole, saving us lots of time and money — and she never calls out sick,” stated Doug Tompkins, BCWS director. “Our success with this unique canine is due largely in part to Berkeley Animal Center, Lowcountry Dog Training, and Pet Supplies Plus of Goose Creek. We are confident Agua will continue to be a vital community resource in the future.”

Murray added, “She is a tribute to what amazing dogs can be found in shelters.”