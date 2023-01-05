Home / News / SC parents pick unique baby names, poll shows

SC parents pick unique baby names, poll shows

Mon, 05/01/2023 - 9:38am admin
By: 
Provided by Names.org
Choosing a baby name is one of the first – and most difficult decisions – new parents have to make. After all, the decision lasts a lifetime, and there are so many options ranging from trendy to timeless.
 
Names.org recently released the Most Popular Baby Names in South Carolina in 2023 based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website
 
For boys, William ranks No. 1 followed by Noah and Liam. Asher and Lucas are new names in the top 10 this year.  
 
Seven of South Carolina’s top 10 boy’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the three names unique to South Carolina are Asher, John, and Samuel. 
 
For girls, Olivia, Ava, and Charlotte top the list. Nova is a new name in the top 10 this year.
 
Seven of South Carolina’s top 10 girl’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the three names unique to South Carolina are Harper, Elizabeth, and Nova. 
 
10 Most Popular Names for Boys in South Carolina in 2023:
 
1. William
2. Noah
3. Liam
4. James
5. Elijah
6. Oliver
7. Asher
8. John
9. Samuel
10. Lucas
 
10 Most Popular Names for Girls in South Carolina in 2023:
 
1. Olivia
2. Ava
3. Charlotte
4. Amelia
5. Emma
6. Harper
7. Isabella
8. Elizabeth
9. Evelyn
10. Nova
 
Visit the full report to see the top 50 names, along with lists for all 50 states.

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here