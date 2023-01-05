SC parents pick unique baby names, poll shows

Choosing a baby name is one of the first – and most difficult decisions – new parents have to make. After all, the decision lasts a lifetime, and there are so many options ranging from trendy to timeless.

website. Names.org recently released the Most Popular Baby Names in South Carolina in 2023 based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its

For boys, William ranks No. 1 followed by Noah and Liam. Asher and Lucas are new names in the top 10 this year.

Seven of South Carolina’s top 10 boy’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the three names unique to South Carolina are Asher, John, and Samuel.

For girls, Olivia, Ava, and Charlotte top the list. Nova is a new name in the top 10 this year.

Seven of South Carolina’s top 10 girl’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the three names unique to South Carolina are Harper, Elizabeth, and Nova.

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in South Carolina in 2023:

1. William

2. Noah

3. Liam

4. James

5. Elijah

6. Oliver

7. Asher

8. John

9. Samuel

10. Lucas

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in South Carolina in 2023:

1. Olivia

2. Ava

3. Charlotte

4. Amelia

5. Emma

6. Harper

7. Isabella

8. Elizabeth

9. Evelyn

10. Nova