SC Ports Authority seeks buyer for 106-acre tract on DI

The South Carolina Ports Authority is selling an approximate 106-acre property on Daniel Island. The tract is an island geographically located within Daniel Island, identified as the North Island Tract, that is situated between Seven Farms Drive (where the road currently ends just beyond Talison Row Apartments) and the Cooper River. It sits within Berkeley County and the City of Charleston.

City of Charleston zoning maps show the area is zoned light industrial. According to the city of Charleston Zoning Code, light industrial uses include “… most commercial uses and low-impact industrial uses which are compatible with surrounding commercial districts. More intensive industrial and manufacturing uses are permitted as conditional uses if the uses satisfy specific performance standards. Storage yards are permitted only as special exceptions subject to the approval of the Board of Zoning Appeals.”

SC Ports Authority CFO Phil Padgett said that the buyer will have to build infrastructure to the site and that it is accessible from Seven Farms Drive. The cost to extend Seven Farms Drive is estimated to be in excess of $2.1 million.

According to a press release, the ports authority has worked in recent years to sell real estate that does not support or house port operations. The proceeds of the land sale will support other infrastructure projects and operational needs for the agency, the press release said.

The ports authority owns nearly 1,200 acres on Daniel Island. The land was originally intended to be developed as its Global Gateway – a large port at the south end of Daniel Island. Plans for that massive project were eventually scrapped.

The ports authority press release states that it “intends to award the highest responsive and responsible offer that it deems to be most advantageous to SCPA. Offers will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28. The buyer of the property will determine the use of the property.”

Padgett said an appraisal of the property is underway.

“We will accept the bid that is most advantageous to the Ports Authority. Any bid accepted will be approved by the SCPA Board of Directors,” Padgett said.

Those interested in property information and details on submitting offers can find out more online at http://scspa.com/port-properties/north-island-tract/.

Documents should be sent to S.C. Ports Authority, 200 Ports Authority Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464, Attn: Phillip Padgett. Questions can be submitted using the FAQ section of the website.

The State Ports Authority continues to use a portion of its Daniel Island property for dredging purposes. Ongoing drainage work for a project started last year continues on its Daniel Island North Cell Dredged Containment Area and is unrelated to the North Island Tract that is on the market.