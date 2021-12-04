SC Ports records all-time monthly volume amid Leatherman Terminal debut

An unprecedented milestone has just been achieved in the Lowcountry’s shipping industry. The largest cargo shipment in the history of the Port of Charleston was recorded last month at Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal.

South Carolina Ports experienced an all-time container record, moving 248,796 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across the Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals. A 34% increase since March 2020.

Previously, the milestone was set in August 2019, with 233,110 TEUs handled at the port. Fiscal-year-to-date, SC Ports has handled 1.86 million.

S.C. Ports handled nearly 1.036 million pier containers thus far in fiscal year 2021.

The increase in shipments is a direct correlation to COVID-19 lifestyle changes that are driving retail imports, including home goods, furniture, electronics, exercise equipment, and fresh produce and refrigerated foods.

Loaded imports and exports have been on the rise as well. This surge is due to advanced manufacturers and automotive companies seeing a steady demand for their products across global markets. In March alone, S.C. Ports handled more than 22,000 vehicles at Columbus Street Terminal.

Another achievement was reported at Inland Port Greer, who saw its busiest month in history. A total of 16,688 rail moves in the month of March, up 20.3% from last year at this time. Inland Port Greer extends the Port of Charleston’s reach 212 miles inland via rail and 94 million consumers can be reached within a one-day truck trip from the inland terminal.

Inland Port Dillon reported nearly 3,000 rail moves in March. A 12.4% increase from last year. The spike in shipping volumes across the board is indicative of the S.C. Ports strength of operations.

S.C. Ports opened the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in April 2021, marking the country’s first container terminal since 2009. Phase One of the Leatherman Terminal will add about 700,000 TEUs of capacity to SC Ports; when fully built, the 280-acre, three-berth terminal will double existing port capacity.

Upon completion, the Leatherman Terminal’s 47-acre container yard will have 25 hybrid rubber-tired gantry cranes, eight empty container handlers, a refrigerated container yard, a new operating system and enhanced technologies.