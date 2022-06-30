SC primary runoff unofficial results

Runoffs for South Carolina’s Primary Election were held on June 28. Democrats and Republicans took to the polls to settle the statewide contests that will decide who’s on the ballot for the November General Election.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic candidate Krystle Matthews was declared the winner by a small margin. Matthews will face off against incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November.

In the state Superintendent of Education race, Republican candidate Ellen Weaver earned a convincing victory over her contemporary Kathy Maness. Weaver will square off against Democrat nominee Lisa Ellis in November.

Below are the unofficial results with 100% of precincts reporting for the following statewide and local offices, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

RUNOFF RESULTS

U.S. SENATE

Democratic race

Catherine Fleming Bruce – 19,998 votes – 44.22%

Krystle Matthews – 25,224 votes – 55.78%

SUPERINTENDENT OF EDUCATION

Republican race

Kathy Maness – 62,930 votes – 36.09%

Ellen Weaver – 111,426 votes – 63.91%

Official election results will be updated by the SC Election Commission at scvotes.org.