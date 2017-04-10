SC researchers receive funding from Susan G. Komen organization

The Lowcountry Race for the Cure on Daniel Island is making a difference when it comes to treating breast cancer locally, regionally and statewide. The leading breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen, a beneficiary of the event, recently announced research funding of $30.7 million for 98 research grants that will focus on new treatments and education, $405,000 of which is going to new funding for research at an institution in South Carolina, according to a press release.

Since its inception in 1995, Komen South Carolina has provided close to $11 million to community programs serving local men and women affected by breast cancer, as well as more than $3.9 million to Komen research since 1997, the release continued.

One way the Susan G. Komen (SGK) organization raises funds is through annual Race for the Cure events that happen all over the United States, including the event held at Daniel Island’s Family Circle Tennis Center each year. This year’s race is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 and will include a Kids Dash at 8:30 a.m., a one mile fun run/walk at 8:45 a.m. and then the 5K beginning at 9 a.m.

Although SGK is recognized nationally, the money raised through the Lowcountry Race for the Cure goes directly back into state and community programs, noted Lisa Jones, director of marketing and communications for Komen South Carolina’s Charleston office.

“Seventy-five percent of the money goes back in to a community grant health program, which stays within our state and local,” said Jones. “We have a grant program and the organizations that apply for the grants are all 501c(3). It’s local health, community outreach that a lot of times are getting the money. As for the other 25 percent, that goes to research and a big Komen research grant program. This year, we’ve gotten a new grant recipient from the Komen research that’s at USC. We have one at MUSC and Clemson. That money, although it goes to research…is still coming back to us through our area researchers.”

This year’s fundraising goal for the Lowcountry Race for the Cure is a whopping $300,000, Jones added.

In the spring of this year, the two South Carolina Komen affiliates, Lowcountry and Mountains to Midlands, merged. According to Jones, this allows for the entire state to be easily covered and maintained through the foundation.

“Through these two affiliates, Komen South Carolina has been able to fund nearly $11 million to area programs and research in total,” explained Jones, echoing the earlier stated press release.

The race is not the only way to get involved, emphasized Jones. Komen South Carolina also has an ambassador program.

“Our ambassadors go out into the community and help educate and meet with different groups,” said Jones. “We give them training. They’re an awesome group of ladies. We wouldn’t mind having some men, too.”

If interested in registering for the Lowcountry Race for the Cure or finding out more about Komen South Carolina, visit http://komensouthcarolina.org/.