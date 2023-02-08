SC Tax free weekend kicks off Friday, Aug. 4

The South Carolina Department of Revenue is proving the old adage “nothing is free” wrong by holding the state’s annual Tax Free Weekend Aug. 4-6.

And while computers, clothes, school supplies, and a variety of other school-year essentials are not free, they can be purchased freeof sales tax during South Carolina’s annual 72-hour Tax Free Weekend. The 2023 Tax Free Weekend runs Friday, Aug. 4 at 12 a.m. through Sunday, Aug. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during Tax Free Weekend, often called the Sales Tax Holiday.

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price. It applies to eligible items purchased for use by any age, from infant to senior citizen, to new or used items, and to items of any dollar amount.

Items that are not exempt from sales tax during Tax Free Weekend include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture or items for use in a trade or business.

For a detailed list of tax-free items, shopping lists, and FAQs, visit dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.

The sales tax holiday has been in effect since 2000.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during Tax Free Weekend.