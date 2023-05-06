SC warns of Medicaid scams

After nationwide reports of texts and calls seeking money to obtain or keep Medicaid coverage, the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is warning the community about current Medicaid renewal scams that may target Healthy Connections Medicaid members.

Medicaid members in several states have received emails, texts or calls from scammers asking for money or gift cards to keep or reinstate health coverage.

Healthy Connections Medicaid is sending legitimate texts to let Medicaid members know their annual review form is in the mail and prompt them to complete their annual review form. These messages will never ask for money. The texts will come from 803-879-4184. Only members who have a valid cell phone number on file will receive texts. The agency may also call or mail a request for additional information needed to make a decision about an individual’s application or annual review.

Similar types of legitimate messaging may also come by phone, text, email or mail from a member’s managed care plan or one of the agency’s community partners. These messages will never ask for money, gift cards or something else of monetary value. These communications may let members know where to find additional information about the annual review process or remind them to complete their review.

If someone receives an email or text asking them to pay money or provide gift cards to keep or renew their Medicaid coverage, please contact the Medicaid fraud hotline at 888-364-3224 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This can also be reported by sending an email to FraudRes@scdhhs.gov.

All Medicaid members will receive an annual review form or “continuation of benefits” notice by mail in the one-year period that began April 1, 2023. Healthy Connections Medicaid members are encouraged to complete their annual review online instead of completing a paper review form by visiting apply.scdhhs.gov and clicking “Submit Annual Review.” If Medicaid members prefer to complete a paper review form, they may submit their completed paper review form in the ways listed below:

Online: Upload it online using the document upload tool

Upload it online using the Fax: 888-820-1204

888-820-1204 Email: 8888201204@fax.scdhhs.gov

8888201204@fax.scdhhs.gov Mail: SCDHHS Central Mail, PO Box 100101, Columbia, SC 29202

SCDHHS Central Mail, PO Box 100101, Columbia, SC 29202 In-person: Click here for a list of local eligibility offices

In addition to completing their annual review at apply.scdhhs.gov, most Medicaid members can check their annual review status, update their contact information and return documents through that webpage. Members are encouraged to update their contact information on the website as well, so they don’t miss important updates about their Medicaid coverage. A member can also ask questions about annual reviews or update their contact information by calling the Member Contact Center at 888-549-0820 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by visiting their local eligibility office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services provides health care benefits to nearly 1.3 million South Carolinians.