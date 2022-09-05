Home / News / SCDNR to hold courtesy boat inspections during Memorial Day holiday weekend

SCDNR to hold courtesy boat inspections during Memorial Day holiday weekend

Mon, 05/09/2022 - 10:52am admin
Provided by SCDNR

To help prepare for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be holding courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.

SCDNR officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you launch. These inspections are completely voluntary and are not required before launching.

Boaters who take advantage of the inspection, and are found not to be in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements, will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, boaters will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

Memorial Day weekend courtesy boat inspections will be held on the following dates, times and locations:

Date 

Landing

Time

  County

5/28 

Johnnie Causey Landing - ICW

10 a.m.-Noon

  Horry

5/28

Lake Murray Dam

10 a.m.-Noon

  Lexington

5/28

Ebenezer Park - Lake Wylie

10 a.m.-Noon

  York

5/29

River Forks Boat Ramp - Lake Hartwell

10 a.m.-Noon

  Anderson

5/29

Cypress Garden

10 a.m.-Noon

  Berkeley

5/29

Alex Harvin Landing -Lake Marion

10 a.m.-Noon

  Clarendon

5/29

Easterling Landing - Lake Robinson

10 a.m.-Noon

  Darlington

5/29

Molly Creek Landing - Lake Wateree

10 am-Noon

  Fairfield

5/29

Greenwood State Park - Lake Greenwood

10 am-Noon

  Greenwood

5/30

Lemon Island Boat Ramp

10 a.m.-Noon

  Beaufort

5/30

Wapoo Cut Landing - ICW

10 a.m.-Noon

  Charleston

5/30

Dorn Landing - Lake Thurmond

10 a.m.-Noon

  McCormick

5/30

Twelve Mile Landing - Lake Hartwell

10 a.m.-Noon

  Pickens

 

