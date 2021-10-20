SCDOT seeks citizen input on I-526 project

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled two public information meetings in the Charleston area to allow citizens to learn about and to comment on the I-526 Corridor Project linking North Charleston and Mount Pleasant. An overview of the project is available online at 526lowcountrycorridor.com/eastvpim2021.

The meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m., at R. L. Jones Center, 391 Egypt Road, in Mount Pleasant, and Wednesday, Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m., at Felix C. Davis Community Center, located at 4800 Park Circle in North Charleston.

The purpose of the public information meeting is to explain how public input has been used to inform the concepts, development and screening process; ask for input on the reasonable alternatives; outline the next steps in the project development process; and, gather information on historic or cultural resources and any potential impacts.

These drop-in public information meetings will take place partially indoors and partially outdoors. These open house meetings will not have a formal presentation. The City of North Charleston requires masks inside buildings and SCDOT notes masks are highly encouraged even when not required. In accordance with current public health guidelines, temperature checks will be performed at all meetings. Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 will not be allowed to enter the facility.