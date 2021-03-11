SCDOT seeks public input concerning I-526 Lowcountry Corridor plans

The grounds of the R.L. Jones Center in Mount Pleasant were transformed into a white tent village erected by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) last week on Oct. 26. There, SCDOT hosted the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor East Public Meeting.

Under the tents, stations were set up and manned by staff members so that the community could drop by to interact with the project team. Inside the recreation center, Smartboards and tables were set up to provide interactive maps to show “what if” scenarios. A similar open house was held the next day, Oct. 27, at the Felix C. Davis Community Center in North Charleston.

The Lowcountry Corridor East spans from I-526 at Virginia Avenue to U.S. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant. It’s one of South Carolina’s most congested interstate sections, used daily by people to get to work, shopping, entertainment, and recreation. The stretch of roadway includes bridges over the Cooper and Wando rivers; in fact, the Don Holt Bridge alone is 27,065 feet (5 miles) long.

SCDOT is conducting a Planning and Environmental Linkages study to examine identified transportation issues within the corridor and is considering input received from an online survey with 3,103 responses, administered between May 14 and Aug. 15, 2020. The survey revealed the following top concerns: noise impacts, neighborhood impacts, alternative truck/freight routes, truck traffic in right lanes or designated truck-only lanes, and widening.

Prevalent safety issues included: congestion, truck merging, aggressive and distracted drivers, and speeding. Most people who travel on the corridor use their personal vehicles (85% of those surveyed), according to SCDOT.

The purpose of the open house meetings was to explain the survey responses to the public, to ask citizens for input about alternatives, to outline next steps in the project development process, and to gather information on historical or cultural resources and any potential impacts. Transportation improvements along the corridor will ultimately improve travel time, reliability, and reduce congestion on the section along I-526.

Joy Riley, Lowcountry program manager for SCDOT, said, “While this is only a planning level study and the actual projects have not yet been funded, it is extremely important to SCDOT to create meaningful involvement with the local communities through every step of the process. The conceptual improvement concepts being presented in these meetings are very preliminary and will evolve and change as we move into the project development phase.”

Riley continued, “It is important to get feedback from the communities on these concepts and issues such as Shared-Use Pathway alignments (on the north or south side of the river crossings), major bridge height changes, and alternative alignments or design concepts they would like us to include or study further. This type of input really helps our future design concepts meet the needs of the community while we work to improve traffic operations with these improvements.”

Project goals include: to be compatible with local land use, accommodate demand for the increased number of vehicles, design following new earthquake standards, improve connections with ports, railway facilities, and transit, implement safety features, enhance multimodal opportunities, and integrate technology.