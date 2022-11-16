Scoring points with DI business psychologist, tennis player Kerry Johnson

From competing on the international tennis circuit during the 1970s to traveling the globe giving motivational speeches, Daniel Island resident Kerry Johnson, MBA, Ph.D., is a force to be reckoned with.

Johnson’s vast resume includes stockbroker, best-selling author, business coach, as well as teaching at Harvard, Oxford and Purdue universities.

These days, Johnson often travels 8,000 miles a week, captivating audiences from Hong Kong to New York speaking on topics like “The Trust Connection” and “How to Increase Your Business by 80% within Eight Weeks.” His motivating style has earned him the moniker, America’s Business Psychologist.

In his speeches and coaching, Johnson emphasizes honesty and credibility. “Trust is really critical. A lot of my practice is showing people tangible ways to get trust and how you maintain trust in the first 5 minutes with somebody… The University of Connecticut showed that 89% of people that work with people who have services, etc. do business based on relationship and trust.”

According to Johnson, the pandemic has affected trust. “It’s not about financing, it’s not about location, it’s all about rapport and trust. I think we’ve sort of lost that especially over the last two years with COVID.”

Daniel Island resident Francis Butch Howard is inspired by Johnson’s honesty. “His stories share compelling truth. He is very engaging with his audiences and really brings truth to life. I highly recommend him as a speaker for your group or company both for his knowledge and the fun he brings.”

Joseph Warren, CEO and founder of Warren Capital Group, said Johnson helped his business grow. “Kerry gave us some new tactics to increase referrals and it was very beneficial. We are using him going forward and have already recommended him. Kerry is knowledgeable and a motivator.”

Gina Foster, a Realtor at Dunes Properties, appreciates Johnson’s enthusiasm and knowledge. “Kerry is absolutely an amazing speaker! I had the honor and privilege to hear him on two different occasions. Kerry’s testimony of his life and experiences was both inspiring and beneficial to the audience. He suggested reaching out to clients every few months… Kerry shared that it is important to catch up with the family, discuss what is happening in the market, give an update on home values and the benefit to them.”

Although Johnson could live almost anywhere, he chose the Lowcountry after visiting the area. “One of our stops was Charleston and I thought this is a gorgeous place — just a stunningly beautiful location and we wanted to move here. It’s only been about a year, but so far it’s the right decision. I love DI.”

When he’s not busy speaking or coaching, Johnson still finds time to keep his tennis game on point. Lowcountry local and tennis partner Bernie Bell enjoys playing with Johnson. “It’s a privilege to play tennis with someone who has such an interesting background and who is willing to share his experiences with others. He’s an amazing tennis player.”

To find out more about one of DI’s most interesting neighbors go to kerryjohnson.com.