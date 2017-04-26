The search continues for a new BCSD Superintendent

The Berkeley County School District is continuing its search for a new superintendent after the abrupt resignation of Brenda Blackburn in March. Chief Administrative Officer Deon Jackson is currently serving as interim superintendent.

Harding, Parker and Associates, the search firm hired by the district to fill the post, is currently accepting applications, according to Aimée M. Murray, BCSD Communications and Community Engagement Officer. Anthony Parker, chief operating officer and senior partner in the firm, is a former BCSD superintendent who left the district in 2011, after serving about two years in the post.

The Berkeley County School District is in the process of surveying the community for feedback on the types of characteristics stakeholders would like to see in a new superintendent, said Murray (to take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JWKMDZ3).

The Berkeley County Board of Education states they are seeking “a dynamic, innovative leader” to serve as superintendent of a countywide school system comprised of 34,574 pre-kindergarten -12th grade students. When it comes to specific qualifications, the district is looking for a candidate who can demonstrate ability and success in a variety of areas, including visionary educational leadership, curriculum and instruction, goal-setting and monitoring achievement, fostering community and intergovernmental partnerships, and administration and organizations of short-term and long-term strategic planning, budgeting, personnel and facility management. As stated in the application, the board expects to offer a “multi-year contract” with an incentive/benefits package and an annual salary range of “$200,000 plus.” The deadline to submit an application is June 12.

Berkeley County School Board Member Mac McQuillin, a Daniel Island resident, shared the importance of the search process during a recent interview with Quintin Washington, host and executive producer of “Quintin’s Close-Ups,” a weekly YouTube program.

When asked by Washington about Blackburn’s recent departure, McQuillin said “For me, I was saddened by it. Since I’ve been on the school board…we’ve had five different superintendents.”

McQuillin added that he believes the leadership changes have been “unfair” to teachers and students.

“What we need in Berkeley County is consistency,” he told Washington. “…And that’s what we’re looking to do now with our superintendent search - find somebody that is a good fit that wants to stay here for the long haul…and really just bring back the trust…We’ve had a lot of controversy over finances and resignations and we want to be as transparent as we can and find somebody who can lead us for the long term.”

The district has planned several community meetings to update the public on the search process and gain feedback. On Tuesday, May 2, one to three Berkeley County School Board members will be present at Cainhoy Elementary School, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to solicit input from stakeholders on the types of characteristics they would like to see in a new superintendent. A similar session will be held at Philip Simmons Elementary and Middle School (multi-purpose room) on Thursday, May 4, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.