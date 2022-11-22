Season's Spendings

Crowds, out of stock stocking stuffers and higher prices are just some of the reasons shopping can be especially stressful during the holidays. This year, from shopping online and big box stores, to local stores and holiday events, savvy shoppers in the area are already

preparing for a successful shopping season.

For Daniel Island mom Allison Pack, home is the perfect place for seasonal shopping. The busy working mom of two has plenty on her plate so she plans to do most of her holiday buying online. Because of Pack and her husband’s hectic work schedules online shopping means more quality family time and great prices.

“We can find everything the boys need and want online and can ensure it’s here before the holidays,” Pack said. “And at the best price point. To us, the most important part of the holiday is time with family; and it’s what the boys really enjoy the most and seem to remember the most year after year. Anything that allows us to focus on that and create memories from experiences is important. And getting Christmas gifts ordered and done early is freeing for that.”

Pack ordered a lot of the family’s Thanksgiving meals online. “With our fall conference schedule and events, I feel like I have to do all of this so far in advance so I don’t worry. It gives us a plan going into these holiday months so we can focus on the other things that matter the most to us!”

Daniel Island resident Lynda Byrd finds one-stop shopping for holidays is easy at the big box stores. Costco for holiday shopping? Byrd exclaimed, “Yes, absolutely! Starting with Costco’s greenery – garland for the stairs indoors and out and of course their big, beautiful poinsettia displayed in various areas of our home. We are having 35 family members for Christmas Eve, so Costco will be my go-to place.”

Byrd finds more than just decorations, fabulous food, drinks, and delectable desserts at the big box store. “For under the tree, ribbon, tissue, and wrapping paper, along with children’s toys and pet stocking stuffers. I don’t know how I would get it all done if it weren't for one-stop-shopping at Costco.”

Now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted many residents are ready to get back to shopping local. Many are planning to stay close to home, at least when it comes to shopping this Christmas. Lori Nadelstumph, owner of Paisley, is prepared for a successful local shopping season this year. “Shopping local is a great way to buy because we get limited styles and it's constantly rotating. Plus, we carry a lot of local products to support locally made.”

Supporting local vendors and buying gifts close to home is important to Daniel Island artist, Mollie Vardell. For the past two years she’s organized an annual Holiday Market at the DI Recreation Center to bring community members and vendors together to promote shopping locally.

“They put their heart and soul into everything that they do,” Vardell said. “I know a lot of local small businesses and that was part of putting this market together. I love supporting small businesses and buying local.”

Author and DI resident Janet Lee Berg feels it’s important to shop at area stores for the holidays. Berg owned record stores when she lived in Long Island and says shopping locally creates relationships between customers and owners. “I feel it becomes a family; you know

what they like. The regulars come back, and they get to know you. It’s great and it's better than the coldness of the big department stores.”

For Marge Lawson there’s no place like home for holiday buying. “Take the time to support your local businesses for all the approaching holidays you won’t be disappointed. I love shopping locally because it’s convenient, more personal, and it supports our neighbors who opened shops here.”

Lawson appreciates the diverse selection of shops on DI, with something to please everyone on your holiday list. For her favorite foodie, there’s the New York Butcher Shoppe or restaurant gift cards. She said gift cards from Publix, Starbucks and Refuel are the perfect present for favorite employees on the island as well as family and friends.

“(I) love Daniel Island Expressions and Dyan. Need a gift in a pinch? DI Expressions will have something. Neil Lucado has a great shop, she can monogram anything. Give her a family recipe and have it written on a cutting board — great gift.”

Daniel Island resident Susan Cloyd does her seasonal shopping both online and in person. “Most of my online shopping is through Amazon. I prefer to actually see what’s out there, look at the fabric and try it on. I haven’t had much luck with online clothing purchases – bad

fit, didn’t like the material, etc. I have ordered a few things online from Dillard’s and Macy’s and those have worked out.”