Securing federal loans proves tricky for small businesses

In the face of a global pandemic, new acronyms have swirled around in the thoughts and conversations of Americans. COVID, CDC, WHO, PPE, CARES — these are the topics shaping our daily lives.

For small business owners, PPP is likely to be the focus in navigating an uncharted economic environment. PPP, or Paycheck Protection Program, is a small business loan designed to help employers retain their workforce during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, “SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.”

On March 27, The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law to address the economic impact of the pandemic. The legislation provided aid to small businesses, including $349 billion reserved for the Paycheck Protection Program. Cash-flow assistance is provided for businesses with less than 500 employees through guaranteed, federally funded loans to small businesses to support their payroll and operational costs.

Every organization that has applied for PPP has a unique story to tell. It has been a bumpy process for some entities. According to a statement from U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham (SC District 1), “So far, the guidance from the Treasury Department and SBA has been inadequate and confusing, so many small businesses are having difficulty accessing funding from lenders who are unclear how to proceed with the loans.”

Daniel Island-based Vespa, a pizzeria located on Seven Farms Drive, applied for PPP assistance.

“There wasn’t a lot of information out there about rules and how to apply, so I did a lot of work on my own such as reaching out to other business owners, my bank, and emailing PPP everyday,” owner Tammy Haight said.

She applied on April 3, the first day the program opened up to businesses. Haight continually followed up to check on the status of her loan, and was usually given vague responses. She said that she had heard that the program had run out of money and felt she was on an emotional roller coaster. On April 10, she received approval and documents to accept the PPP loan, and funds were quickly deposited.

“We are very thankful, as I’m sure everyone that receives this loan is,” remarked Haight. “We are able to reopen for takeout despite the 70% drop in business. The PPP will help bring our employees back and cover rent and electric. Hopefully by the time the eight weeks that we have to use the loan are up, things will be back to normal or the new normal and customers can dine in or enjoy a cocktail outside in our courtyard! Looking forward to that day!”

Glenn Raus, owner of Japan Karate Institute Daniel Island, said, “I applied for both PPP and EID loans the day after enrollment was first made available. To date, I have received no funds and no explanation one way or the other as to why my applications were not approved, or why there has been a delay in funding. Total silence except for two generic emails from my bank stating the news that funds have run out.”

His 17-year-old business is now in jeopardy. Raus is frustrated by the program and how banking institutions seem to prioritize the applications.

“Tossing a few coins to small businesses in desperate need of significant help, all while larger, more profitable corporate businesses reaped substantial assistance, truly stings,” he said.

A second round of funding with $310 billion was launched April 27, and by May 3, the White House reported that 2.2 million small business loans worth $175 billion had been granted.