Sediment testing approved for proposed saltwater mitigation bank on Daniel Island

On Thursday, Sept. 19, the South Carolina Ports Authority’s (SCPA) Board of Directors gathered to approve a contract for the first phase of a proposed 134-acre saltwater mitigation bank on the west side of Daniel Island.

Walter Lagarenne, director of engineering and permitting for the port, presented the action item to the board. The initial step in establishing the bank involves a multi-dimensional testing process to detect the presence of heavy metals, pesticides, and other potentially harmful chemistries on the site. A contract for testing by Terracon, an engineering consulting firm specializing in environmental services, was approved for $350,233.

According to Ports Authority project management documentation, “Terracon will perform a Tier Three sediment analysis in support of the preparation of a Mitigation Banking Instrument (MBI). The Terracon contract for sediment testing is necessary to have an approved MBI.”

Mark Messersmith, SCPA permitting manager, elaborated, “This sediment testing on Daniel Island consists of a few phases. A consultant will ideally be onsite within the next two weeks collecting samples from the various pre-determined locations. Samples are then sent to a laboratory for analytical testing; this phase consists of physical and chemical testing of the sediments, bioaccumulation and bioassay analyses for various organisms. This phase can take between two to three months and includes coordination with resource agencies to ensure acceptability of results. The testing program is designed to ensure that there will not be any adverse impacts to aquatic species after the marsh is established and opened up to tidal flow.”

Land for the proposed mitigation bank is part of a 1300-acre tract owned by the State Ports Authority (SPA) on the island. If sediment test results are favorable, Daniel Island would house the largest saltwater restoration project in the history of South Carolina. It would be the second bank established in the state; the first is a smaller site located in Beaufort. The area is not an active dredge disposal site (there has been no activity on the land during the past 15 years) and has been identified as an ideal wetlands mitigation bank that will also provide revenue to SCPA. As reported by The Daniel Island News in January 2017, if the bank is approved, “the parcel will be cleared of vegetation and spartina grass will be planted. Additionally, about one million cubic yards of dirt will be moved from the bank over an existing dike into an active dredge spoil area just south of the project site. The clearing of dirt will allow the tide to fill into the area twice a day,” said Patrick Moore, the SPA’s environmental manager.

The process would restore the area to a natural creek and transform the rest of the property back to its original condition. Developers would then be able to purchase “credits” for the land that will offset impacts to saltwater wetlands in other locations. When all of the bank credits are sold, the open marsh area would be accessible to the public for passive recreation, such as hiking, fishing and kayaking. Additionally, there will be 50 acres of adjoining property that will be designated as space for a long-term lease with the S.C. Parks and Recreation Department to be used for playing fields and park space.