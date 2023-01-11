Seeds of faith: Houses of worship part of ‘fabric of community’

It was mostly untamed nature, dirt roads and cornfields when Judy Jackson first set eyes on the place that would become her home.

It was 1995 and she came to Daniel Island as part of a Chamber of Commerce bus tour, prior to the first homes being built. Plans were in the works for a new community and Jackson had a sense she needed to be a part of it.

“I went up and down where there were supposed to be homes and I just prayed over all of the lots, that the Lord would just bring people to this island that were supposed to be on this island,” Jackson recalled, in a 2006 article in The Daniel Island News.

‘DIVINE PROVIDENCE’

The same year that Jackson first visited the island, a group of about 50 former congregants at First Baptist Church in downtown Charleston felt a calling of their own. They decided it was time to branch out, meeting in homes and other places of worship, while contemplating a more permanent space.

They saw Daniel Island as a potential location for their new congregation, but costs were a concern. As if on cue, a miraculous gift arrived. The Daniel Island Company, in the early stages of development on the island, offered to give them the land for free if they could build within a year. Calling it “divine providence,” church members

broke ground on Providence Baptist Church (which would later be renamed Providence Church) in May 1999. Officiating at the service was founding pastor, Rev. Don Flowers.

“As we begin to build this building, it isn’t a fortress for us to be safe in,” Flowers told those gathered, later recounted in the church’s 25th anniversary memory book. “It isn’t a home for us to be settled in. It isn’t where ministry is done. Oh, at times it will be all those things. But in reality, this building is only an outpost. A refueling station where we will come to get supplies, to get our directions. Our real calling is out there, outside the walls. We are called out there to let others know what God is doing, and to invite them to be a part.”

On Easter Sunday in April of 2000, the church opened its doors for its first service in the new sanctuary at the corner of Seven Farms Drive and Daniel Island Drive.

Pastor Flowers remained at the helm for another 17 years. Current senior pastor Rev. Dan Freemyer has been in the post since 2019.

CHURCH OF THE HOLY CROSS

The Church of The Holy Cross launched on Daniel Island in 2006, as a sister congregation of Church of the Holy Cross on Sullivan’s Island (SI). Rev. Jonathan Bennett, who served as youth pastor for the SI church at the time, was there at the start.

“It began pretty much as a group of people who came over from Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island to help get it going,” recalled Bennett, who has been associate rector and campus pastor for Daniel Island since 2015. “And then gradually it became populated with people from Daniel Island and Cainhoy, the Clements Ferry corridor in particular.”

Fast forward 17 years, the church now has about 200 people attending Sunday services each week and plans to “launch out” and become their own parish in March of 2024, said Bennett.

ST. CLARE OF ASSISI

St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church on Daniel Island also planted roots here after prayerful consideration. Father Gregory West, founding pastor, noted that a new Catholic parish “has been a dream” since Bishop England High School relocated from downtown to the island in 1998.

In 2006, the Diocese of Charleston purchased the 6-acre site across from BEHS to be used for a future church. In the years that followed, area Catholics organized gatherings for prayer, fellowship and an occasional Mass celebrated by a visiting priest. Father West was selected to lead the new congregation in 2014 and parishioners began meeting at BEHS for weekly services. Now a community of over 3,000 members, the church celebrated the grand opening of its stately new gothic revival-style church building this year at the corner of Etiwan Park Street and Seven Farms Drive.

ONE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH

As St. Clare of Assisi began its new congregation on the island 9 years ago, another was also in its beginning stages. Then known as Daniel Island Fellowship, this new group started as many on the island have – with faithful hearts and united purpose. Pastor Paul Sorensen and his wife, Karly, had moved to the island in 2011 to make it a home base for his work with the Anglican Mission. But the untimely death of a neighbor on their street led them to change course.

“The whole call in the Bible…‘To love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength. Love your neighbor as yourself’ - we found ourselves literally in that space of loving our neighbor through grief,” recalled Sorensen. “And it’s out of that moment that we felt God call us to stop and pray for the island and our placement (here).”

Sorensen decided to give up his position with the Anglican Mission and instead launch a new church on Daniel Island. They started in the Sorensen’s living room, then moved to Providence Church, and finally to rented space in Sportsman’s Island (near the intersection of Clements Ferry Road and I-526).

“We’ve just tried to be patient and prayerful in every season and every year,” added Sorensen. “And by God’s grace we just purchased Sportsman’s Island!”

The site is now the church’s permanent home. In 2020, the congregation changed its name to One Fellowship Church, to reflect its desire to be invitational to all.

POINT HOPE PRESBYTERIAN

In 2019, the Daniel Island community called to yet another pastor, when Rev. Rob Hamby and his wife, Kendall, felt a divine nudge to move to the island from their church community in Dallas, Texas.

“There was a desire, and I guess a burden, in a positive way, placed on our hearts that we need to be there to reach the new people who are going to be moving to the area,” recalled Hamby in a 2021 article in The Daniel Island News.

They did some research on local geography and found Point Hope on a map of the Cainhoy peninsula – the perfect inspiration for a name for their new church. They would call it Point Hope Presbyterian, with a mission of “pointing the hearts of Charleston to the hope of the Gospel.”

Their first gathering took place in the Hamby home in 2020. They later would meet at The Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island for a Bible study, prayer time, and singing. Today, worship services for the growing congregation are held inside the Daniel Island Recreation Center at 160 Fairbanks Drive.

ANSWERED PRAYERS

Over the years, the community’s developers Matt Sloan and Frank Brumley have often given credit to the late Dr. George Brumley, Frank’s brother, when commenting on Daniel Island’s success as a community.

“He was a big proponent of our donating church sites and school sites,” said Frank Brumley in an article in The Daniel Island News commemorating the island’s 10th anniversary in 2006. “His basic concept, it was not unique, was that schools and churches are the basic fabric of a community, so you better get them in early and you better get them in the right places.”

And nearly three decades ago, as Judy Jackson faithfully walked the ground of what would become the Daniel Island we all know today, she asked God to do the rest.