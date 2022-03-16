Senior DI resident gears up to earn national bike racing title

When most people reach their elder years, life slows down considerably and days are typically filled with lots of rest, relaxation, and quiet reflection.

But Daniel Island resident Gerry Lancto is anything but a typical senior.

At 91 years old, she is the picture of good health — with no major medical concerns, an active lifestyle, a sharp wit, and plenty of social connections through her apartment community at Overture. Oh, and she’s also on her way to obtaining her first national title and record in bike racing. Yep, you read that right. There’s no “easy does it” for this nonagenarian. And that’s perfectly fine with her.

“I cannot get on a bike without racing, unfortunately,” said Lancto, grinning. “So it's impossible to ride with my friends, because before I know it, I've lost them!”

In May, Lancto and her Acadia Cruiser L.L. Bean bike are set to head to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, to take part in the National Senior Games, a 20-sport biennial competition for men and women over 50. Formerly known as the Senior Olympics, it is the largest multi-sport event for seniors in the world. Athletes must qualify first at the local level, then state level before advancing to the national games. So far, no one has entered Lancto’s age group (90-95) to compete against her at the event, but she’s still in it to win it.

“My objective is not just to win a race because I have already won, but to beat the record,” said Lancto, whose training includes a 10K bike ride around Daniel Island, five to six times a week. “... I am now about a half minute away from beating the national record. I have almost two more months to work, so I shouldn't have any trouble beating the national record. God willing!”

That competitive spirit started young for Lancto, who grew up on a remote island in Boston Harbor in the 1930s. She loved sports, but found limited opportunities to play.

“Sports were very, very important to me,” Lancto said. “And at that time, you couldn't do much as a girl. I wanted to go to a college where I could play a sport, but they didn't have that. All they had was intramurals.”

But after Lancto married and started a family with her husband, Don, who passed away in 2018, she was able to pour herself into sports activities with their six children. They purchased a 100-acre farm in New York and lived out their dreams.

“I lived in the most perfect place I could have asked for,” Lancto recalled. “We overlooked the Catskills. All the kids wanted to be there, all their friends wanted to be there. There was always a football game or a basketball game or a capture the flag game ... that kind of focused my life just to continue sports.”

Lancto also took up kayaking, canoeing and riding horses. She and Don began biking as a couple, traveling to Europe to enjoy their hobby. In her 50s, Lancto found another passion — sailing. And soon, she excelled at that, too, winning multiple competitions.

While living in North Carolina, after Hurricane Hugo hit in 1989, she scored a big victory in her first State Senior Games event in biking. Prior to the race, she remembers finding a spot to line up near the defending champion at the start of the course.

“This woman with a beautiful outfit all matching came over and said 'That's my place — I won last year!' I said, 'Oh, OK’ ,,, so I move over and I'm thinking there is no way I am going to win this race. And then we head off and ... she is quite a bit ahead, and I realized I can ride faster than her! So I start riding around, and get around one lap and I'm on my second lap, and now I'm getting ready to pass her and I think, this isn't even going to be difficult!”

It wasn’t. Lancto took the lead and ultimately won the event, but not before shouting “Yahoo” as she happily strode past her competitor.

“I'm just a very competitive person,” Lancto added. “… But you know, even when I raced my sailboat, I like to see other people win. I do. I would prefer to win myself, but when they win, I feel happy for them.”

Today, as Lancto prepares for what she says will be her final competitive race, she hopes she can serve as an inspiration to others.

“I talk to people and because I am riding, they start riding,” Lancto said. “They say ‘well if she can do it I can do it!’”

But her family members, especially her 16 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, continue to serve as her greatest motivation for going for the gold.

“I'm kind of doing it for them,” added Lancto, who said two of her grandsons have homes on Daniel Island. “To give them an example, a model to follow. So I hope that I can do it. I hope God lets me do it, and if He doesn't, that's OK.”

When asked what she will do if she wins the top prize in May, Lancto, not surprisingly, was quick to respond.

“Not if,” Lancto interjected with a smile. “I will!”

And it doesn’t sound like she plans on pumping the brakes on her active lifestyle any time soon.

“I can't! Even if I tried,” Lancto added. “It was the same in my sailboat, if I was out in the harbor and saw another boat, no matter how far out it was, I would try to get close enough to race it! ... I have to decide what I want to do next.”