Senior living communities help families stay connected

Holiday gatherings may look different this year due to COVID-19, and that can be especially difficult for older adults. That’s why Daniel Island senior living communities are going above and beyond to keep residents connected with their loved ones.

“We focus on health and wellness for mind, body and spirit especially during the holidays when fewer families will be able to get together,” said Kelly Jo Hinrichs, vice president of marketing for Resort Lifestyle Communities, the parent company of Daniel Pointe Retirement Community.

Daniel Pointe offers a robust calendar of events and daily activities that include movie nights, bible studies, exercise classes, book clubs and billiards.

“We found that the consistency of scheduling an activity is such an important part of staying positive no matter what is happening in the environment around us,” said Hinrichs.

Daniel Pointe follows all state regulations and local guidelines for COVID-19. Residents are able to host family and friends in their own apartments but are not permitted to have guests in common dining areas at

this time.

Hinrichs said they focus on being socially engaged but properly distanced. “We worry as much about isolation as we do about COVID so we create a positive environment where our residents’ loved ones are able to visit and for those that don’t live nearby, we are making sure they are connected through all kinds of digital outlets.”

At Wellmore of Daniel Island, Social Director Tiffany Reed is planning themed weeks, holiday concerts and festive events throughout November and December to keep members active and engaged.

“It’s going to be tough because you always want to be with your mom, your dad, your grandparents on Thanksgiving and Christmas and during the holidays,” she said, “and that’s where we come in with our activities team and figure out how we can connect members with their loved ones.”

November will feature Veterans Day and Thanksgiving celebrations, special food and beverage menus and turkey bowling. December will bring a winter wonderland theme and each member will receive a Christmas stocking filled with letters and presents from their families.

The Wellmore activities team works closely with the wellness team to offer daily exercise programs including swimming, yoga, and biking around the community in adult-size tricycles.

“We keep our members very active especially during this time,” said Reed. “We know how important exercise is and we will tie in physical activities with our themed events.”

Because Wellmore provides assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing, it follows stricter CDC and DHEC guidelines than independent living communities. Only essential visitors are allowed inside the facility but members can enjoy supervised visits with family and friends in designated outdoor areas. Social visits are limited to two guests at a time and each person must wear a mask and stay six feet apart.

“Members are definitely excited to see their loved ones even if it is six feet apart,” said Reed. “They do miss hugging them and that is so hard not being able to have that touch, but the light of joy and happiness in both the families and the members, it’s wonderful to see.”