Senior Social
Wed, 11/09/2022 - 10:31am admin
Center for Creative Retirement keeps retirees in tri-county area educated, entertained
By:
Zach Giroux
Those looking to relocate after calling it a career have been migrating to the Lowcountry for retirement. Charleston was recently ranked the No. 1 place in the U.S. to retire, according to online financial firm WalletHub.
Just because you’re a senior citizen and you’re retired, doesn’t mean your days of socializing are over. One group keeps the party going and their minds sharp week in and week out.
The Center for Creative Retirement, a membership made up of mostly senior retirees, has been learning something new every week for nearly the past 30 years. Established in 1993 as a volunteer-run program under the umbrella of the College of Charleston, CCR is part of CofC’s Joseph P. Riley Jr. Center for Livable Communities, an interdisciplinary initiative that uses its intellectual resources to support livable communities and offer initiatives through continuing education and social opportunities.
CCR operates out of the East Coast Polytechnic Institute University building at 3800 Paramount Drive in North Charleston just off of I-526 at the old CofC North campus. ECPI lets CCR use the space for free as a community service.
Every Monday from 1-3:30 p.m., from September through May, a 30-week series of lectures takes place. Many CCR lecturers consist of professors at CofC, The Citadel and the University of South Carolina. A wide array of topics are discussed from racial equality to coastal research and everything in between. Guest speakers range from local and government officials to local artists and authors.
However, learning isn’t confined within the walls of the ECPI University building. Once a month, CCR meets at the library downtown and puts on field trips all across the state. The group also offers their own lifelong learning institute, the Charleston Academy for Lifelong
Learning, which offers multi-week classes on a variety of subjects from very academic to most enjoyable.
CCR’s membership spans across the tri-county and is diverse in its nature of retirees who relocate to Charleston from all parts of the county. Prior to COVID, CCR’s membership peaked at 300 members. Since then, the attendance has fluctuated around 160 members.
Currently, there are 28 members from Daniel Island, excluding two leadership members who play a crucial role in CCR’s function on a weekly basis. President Fred Rosenberg and membership chair Karen Delcioppo are the face and spirit of the program and responsible for keeping the enthusiasm alive, especially during COVID.
Rosenberg has served as president on and off since 2016. Delcioppo, the mother of former Charleston City Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, joined eight years ago and was named membership chair last year.
“As retirees it’s difficult a lot of times to establish friendships and to know what’s going on in the area that you just moved to and all of that,” Delcioppo said. “I think this gives you a good opportunity to explore all of those things.”
Rosenberg and Delcioppo are always open to suggestions for topics of discussion and field trips to pass along to the curriculum committee. Last month, CCR took a tour of the Hunley submarine. Next month, CCR will make a trip to Brookgreen Gardens to gaze at the Nights of a Thousand Candles display.
CCR annual dues are $50 and should be paid at your first meeting. CALL is a separate fee of $40 for up to six classes. Retired seniors over 60 years old may also take tuition free courses at CofC on a space available basis.
For more information about CCR and membership registration, visit ccr.cofc.edu.
WEEKLY PRESENTATIONS
All weekly meetings include two back-to-back presentations on Monday from 1-3:30 p.m. at the ECPI Building at 3800 Paramount Drive, North Charleston.
Nov. 14
Racial Equality in the City of Charleston
The presentation will involve overlay story maps that demonstrate the ways the city’s demographics have been shaped by race. The presenters will also consider recent efforts to address the long-standing racial inequities in Charleston.
Coastal Carolina Research Center
Dr. Tangeman will explain what Coastal Carolina Research does. She will introduce the team, explain what clinical research is, what it is like to be in a study. She will highlight for us the studies which are currently being conducted as well as provide information about those studies that are coming soon.
Nov. 28
Are You a Good Neighbor?
Come learn about our true water neighbors, our local bottlenose dolphins. The talk will focus on the marine mammals we see off South Carolina, the threats they face and what we (the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network) are doing to help protect them.
ECPI University: Changing Lives Through Educational Opportunities
A discussion will be provided on the history of ECPI University, the mission of the university and the impact on the community.
Dec. 5
Those Who Remain
Catherine Nelson will identify ancient indigenous cultures of South Carolina. Learn what happened to them and where they went. Or did they actually leave? Discover who and where the indigenous tribes of SC are today?
Ethical Espionage and National Security
Should there be rules to conduct spying for national security? This presentation from Citadel Professor Jan Goldman explores the professionalization of espionage and covert operations in support of U.S. foreign policy.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Dec. 1
Brookgreen Gardens
See Brookgreen Gardens come to life amid the soft glow of more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and millions of sparkling lights. Arrive by bus around 5 p.m. and leave at 8:30 p.m. Walk the paths with a warm cup of cider, hear the sounds of holiday music, and celebrate the season with family and friends! Bus leaves from ECPI and Wando Crossing in Mount Pleasant. Cost: $76 per person includes bus and admission. The last day to register and pay for the trip is Nov. 14.