Senior Social

Those looking to relocate after calling it a career have been migrating to the Lowcountry for retirement. Charleston was recently ranked the No. 1 place in the U.S. to retire, according to online financial firm WalletHub.

Just because you’re a senior citizen and you’re retired, doesn’t mean your days of socializing are over. One group keeps the party going and their minds sharp week in and week out.

The Center for Creative Retirement, a membership made up of mostly senior retirees, has been learning something new every week for nearly the past 30 years. Established in 1993 as a volunteer-run program under the umbrella of the College of Charleston, CCR is part of CofC’s Joseph P. Riley Jr. Center for Livable Communities, an interdisciplinary initiative that uses its intellectual resources to support livable communities and offer initiatives through continuing education and social opportunities.

CCR operates out of the East Coast Polytechnic Institute University building at 3800 Paramount Drive in North Charleston just off of I-526 at the old CofC North campus. ECPI lets CCR use the space for free as a community service.

Every Monday from 1-3:30 p.m., from September through May, a 30-week series of lectures takes place. Many CCR lecturers consist of professors at CofC, The Citadel and the University of South Carolina. A wide array of topics are discussed from racial equality to coastal research and everything in between. Guest speakers range from local and government officials to local artists and authors.

However, learning isn’t confined within the walls of the ECPI University building. Once a month, CCR meets at the library downtown and puts on field trips all across the state. The group also offers their own lifelong learning institute, the Charleston Academy for Lifelong

Learning, which offers multi-week classes on a variety of subjects from very academic to most enjoyable.

CCR’s membership spans across the tri-county and is diverse in its nature of retirees who relocate to Charleston from all parts of the county. Prior to COVID, CCR’s membership peaked at 300 members. Since then, the attendance has fluctuated around 160 members.

Currently, there are 28 members from Daniel Island, excluding two leadership members who play a crucial role in CCR’s function on a weekly basis. President Fred Rosenberg and membership chair Karen Delcioppo are the face and spirit of the program and responsible for keeping the enthusiasm alive, especially during COVID.

Rosenberg has served as president on and off since 2016. Delcioppo, the mother of former Charleston City Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, joined eight years ago and was named membership chair last year.

“As retirees it’s difficult a lot of times to establish friendships and to know what’s going on in the area that you just moved to and all of that,” Delcioppo said. “I think this gives you a good opportunity to explore all of those things.”

Rosenberg and Delcioppo are always open to suggestions for topics of discussion and field trips to pass along to the curriculum committee. Last month, CCR took a tour of the Hunley submarine. Next month, CCR will make a trip to Brookgreen Gardens to gaze at the Nights of a Thousand Candles display.

CCR annual dues are $50 and should be paid at your first meeting. CALL is a separate fee of $40 for up to six classes. Retired seniors over 60 years old may also take tuition free courses at CofC on a space available basis.

For more information about CCR and membership registration, visit ccr.cofc.edu.