Seniors can stay safe while working out in cooler COVID climate

The impending cold weather and coronavirus pandemic can make it difficult for seniors to find ways to successfully workout.

Less daylight and cooler temperatures often lead to less exercise. As COVID-19 continues to limit activities, staying at home shouldn’t mean spending time on the couch.

For seniors it’s imperative to stay active, especially as the threat of flu and COVID increases during the winter. Even light exercise, like climbing stairs, can help seniors stay in shape, lower blood pressure, and improve their immune system.

Because seniors are at higher risk of complications from the virus, Daniel Island resident Dr. Michele Duffy stressed the importance of eating right and maintaining routine workouts during the winter months.

“Regular physical activity along with a diet of non-processed foods can strengthen your immune system and help your body fight off infections and viruses. A consistent plan of daily movement combined with healthy eating should help keep you healthy through the winter season and beyond,” she said.

Daniel Island’s Discovery Health & Fitness gym offers a “Forever Fit” program for adults 60 and older. The gym also offers a Rock Steady Boxing class for clients with Parkinson’s disease. Owner Robert VanNewkirk says seniors should take safety precautions, but still need to keep active.

“Surviving is good, thriving is better… Functional movements like sitting down and standing up from a chair, doing push-ups on the kitchen counter, and carrying weights in each hand while walking will take you pretty far,” he said.

VanNewkirk makes sure his often open air-gym is as safe as possible.

“[We] are making sure everyone maintains 10 feet social distance; we’re checking temperatures at the door and wearing masks. Our coaches modify workouts to be appropriate for our older athletes so that they can be strong enough to do the things they enjoy even while protecting themselves from the virus,” he added.

Daniel Island’s O2 Fitness offers “Silver Sneakers” classes, geared towards 55+ to help maintain and improve everyday function and overall health. One of the gym’s personal trainers, James Flaherty, says the gym’s strict safety protocols have resulted in zero reported cases of the virus linked to all SC O2 Fitness centers.

“Each member is given a personal spray bottle upon entry and encouraged to wipe down equipment before and after use to ensure extra cleanliness…All members as well as staff are required to wear masks during their workout to help prevent the spread of the virus. We also close daily from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a deep cleaning period,” explained Flaherty.

Jennifer Davis, Daniel Island resident and owner of JD Fitness, launched a live stream workout after the pandemic kept people home. Programs such as her community based virtual workout can keep seniors active even when the cooler climate comes to the area.

Davis says there are many safe at-home senior friendly options available.

“YouTube offers plenty of workout options for seniors – low impact and low intensity. The other option is hiring a personal trainer to come to your house to limit exposure of a gym. However, keep in mind most trainers have been in close contact with other clients.

Last but not least, consider purchasing a low-impact cardio machine that can be placed in the garage or spare bedroom,” suggested Davis.